 Go to page content

‘Passion and dedication’

Nearly 80 Faculty of Medicine graduate students feted for achievement

Teaching and Learning

Sept. 5, 2024

By Kelly Foss

A large contingent of Faculty of Medicine graduate students received more than 150 individual prizes, fellowships and grants over the past year. Many also published research as a primary author.

A man takes a selfie of himself with a group of fellow grad students.
Just some of the very happy graduate students recognized recently by the Faculty of Medicine.
Photo: Jennifer Armstrong

The faculty’s annual Graduate Student Awards and Achievements luncheon took place this summer. Nearly 80 students were recognized.

Strong program

“A strong graduate program is essential to the successful research enterprise of any post-secondary institution,” said Dr. Rodney Russell, vice-dean of research and graduate studies in the faculty. “With enrolment reaching more than 300 students, the strength of our graduate program is evident.”

The accolades included tri-council funding awards, including Canadian Institutes of Health Research Canada Graduate Scholarships, as well as recognition from national bodies such as Multiple Sclerosis Canada and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

A smiling woman and a man holding certificates.
From left are Kayla Kitselman and Eric Mensah.
Photo: Jennifer Armstrong

“Our graduate students hold seven of 40 national awards from the Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than any other Canadian institution,” said Dr. Ann Dorward, the faculty’s associate dean of graduate studies. “We are very proud of our students for receiving local, national and international recognition. It is a testimony to their passion and dedication to their work.”

Enriched research

Dr. Russell also recognized the graduate students’ continued success with funding support from organizations like the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation, MITACS and a vast number of internal awards for academic standing and travel.

A group of students holding certificates in front of a window.
From left are Monawar Shahwan, Shona Campbell, Aderoju Lawal, Sadhana Banjade, Idris Bamigbayan, Yasamin Alidadi, Brooklyn Sparkes, Tessa Patterson and Fazle Sharior.
Photo: Jennifer Armstrong

“Our students have created a noteworthy repertoire of acquired funding and their continued determination and passion has helped enrich the research happening in the communities we serve,” he said.

Dr. Dorward noted the challenges students face when conducting research.

“It’s a lonely job,” she said. “You really have to commit the hours and not everything goes smoothly. We understand what it takes to succeed, so thank you for all of your work. Ultimately you are going to contribute to good health outcomes.”

Four graduate students holding certificates and their supervisor.
From left are Aswathy Geetha Manukumar, Syamala Buragadda, Dr. James Valcour, Garreth Kippenhuck and Hugo Rojas Aldieri.
Photo: Jennifer Armstrong

Kelly Foss is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Medicine. She can be reached at kfoss@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Two women students' headshots are in circles surrounded by different shades of wavy and horizontal blue lines. There are random white marks, like Xs and dots, around the photos.

Sept. 5, 2024

Schulich superstars

Two Memorial University first-year students awarded $220,000 in STEM scholarships

Photo of Racialized Graduate Student Collective Members

Sept. 5, 2024

Advocacy, mentorship, solidarity

Racialized Graduate Student Collective launches in Faculty of Education

Dr. John Peters wears glasses and a blazer. He stands in front of a pond on a sunny day.

Sept. 4, 2024

A more resilient future

Master of Employment Relations Program director brings focus on labour and climate to role

Design featuring four researchers.

Sept. 3, 2024

‘Four more’

Royal Society of Canada recognizes Memorial University excellence

Sept. 3, 2024

Countdown to the centennial

Memorial University community invited to a special coffee break

Sept. 3, 2024

Fall welcome

Orientation, matriculation, events and useful information