Teaching and Learning

By Kelly Foss

A large contingent of Faculty of Medicine graduate students received more than 150 individual prizes, fellowships and grants over the past year. Many also published research as a primary author.

The faculty’s annual Graduate Student Awards and Achievements luncheon took place this summer. Nearly 80 students were recognized.

Strong program

“A strong graduate program is essential to the successful research enterprise of any post-secondary institution,” said Dr. Rodney Russell, vice-dean of research and graduate studies in the faculty. “With enrolment reaching more than 300 students, the strength of our graduate program is evident.”

The accolades included tri-council funding awards, including Canadian Institutes of Health Research Canada Graduate Scholarships, as well as recognition from national bodies such as Multiple Sclerosis Canada and the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

“Our graduate students hold seven of 40 national awards from the Multiple Sclerosis Society, more than any other Canadian institution,” said Dr. Ann Dorward, the faculty’s associate dean of graduate studies. “We are very proud of our students for receiving local, national and international recognition. It is a testimony to their passion and dedication to their work.”

Enriched research

Dr. Russell also recognized the graduate students’ continued success with funding support from organizations like the Janeway Children’s Hospital Foundation, MITACS and a vast number of internal awards for academic standing and travel.

“Our students have created a noteworthy repertoire of acquired funding and their continued determination and passion has helped enrich the research happening in the communities we serve,” he said.

Dr. Dorward noted the challenges students face when conducting research.

“It’s a lonely job,” she said. “You really have to commit the hours and not everything goes smoothly. We understand what it takes to succeed, so thank you for all of your work. Ultimately you are going to contribute to good health outcomes.”