Acting dean appointed

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Dennis Peters has been appointed acting dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science effective Sept. 1, 2017, until Nov. 30, 2017.

He will act in the position while Dr. Greg Naterer, dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, is on administrative leave.

Board approval

Following a call for nominations and expressions of interest, Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), recommended the appointment of Dr. Peters to the role of acting dean. The recommendation was accepted by the president and approved by the Board of Regents at its meeting on July 6, 2017.

Dr. Peters is an associate professor and head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Memorial.

His research involves techniques for design and verification of software and computer systems, with particular focus on high performance computing, real-time applications and parallel or distributed processing.

Dr. Peters is an active volunteer in the professional engineering community in Canada. He is chair of the Canadian Engineering Qualifications Board and was a previous been chair of the board of directors of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Newfoundland and Labrador Section.