Acting dean appointed

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Dennis Peters has been appointed acting dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science effective Nov. 1, 2020 until Jan. 31, 2021, or until Dr. Greg Naterer returns to his post, whichever occurs first.

Following collegial consultation with faculty members in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, Dr. Mark Abrahams, provost and vice-president (academic), pro tempore, recommended the appointment which was accepted by the president and approved by the Board of Regents.

Dr. Peters is associate dean, undergraduate studies, in the faculty and previously held the position of head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering. He also served as acting dean for three months in 2017.