By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Rhonda Joy has been appointed acting dean of the Faculty of Education effective April 17, 2017, until July 17, 2017.

Dr. Joy will act in the position while Dr. Kirk Anderson, dean, Faculty of Education, is on administrative leave.

Following a call for nominations and expressions of interest, and in consultation with Dr. Anderson, Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic), recommended the appointment.

The recommendation has been accepted by the president and was approved by the Board of Regents on May 11.

Dr. Joy has been engaged in teaching and research at Memorial since 2007. Prior to her faculty appointment, she worked for more than 20 years in the education system in various positions as a guidance counsellor and educational psychologist.

Dr. Joy holds a B.Sc. (psychology) and a M.Ed. (educational psychology) from Memorial. She completed her EdD in counselling psychology from the University of Toronto. She is a registered psychologist in Newfoundland and Labrador.