Awarding vision

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Noreen Golfman has been recognized by the Association for Graduate Enrollment Management (NAGAP) for demonstrating unique vision in the graduate enrolment management profession.

The Visionary Award is presented annually to established leaders in higher education who have developed and executed innovative strategy or led bold, cutting-edge and successful initiatives that have influenced their own campus, university system, or the GEM community at large.

Profound influence

Dr. Golfman has effected significant change in graduate studies at Memorial over the past decade.

Her influence on the trajectory of graduate studies, first as dean of the School of Graduate Studies and today as provost and vice-president (academic) has been profound.

“The significant contributions of Memorial’s graduate students are critical to the advancement of the university’s teaching and learning and research priorities.” — Dr. Noreen Golfman

Her vision and work to increase graduate student enrolment and improve the graduate student experience and outcomes by mobilizing, empowering and co-ordinating academic and service units have helped Memorial become a case study of successful graduate enrolment management in Canada.

“I am honoured to receive the 2018 Visionary Award from NAGAP and proud of the continued success of the School of Graduate Studies in attracting top-notch graduate students to Memorial,” said Dr. Golfman.

“The significant contributions of Memorial’s graduate students are critical to the advancement of the university’s teaching and learning and research priorities, and it is important that we have the right supports and services in place to ensure they thrive and go on to contribute knowledge locally, nationally and internationally.”

Graduate students increase significantly

Dr. Golfman served as dean of the School of Graduate Studies at Memorial from June 2008 to September 2014, when she was appointed provost and vice-president (academic) pro tempore. Since March 2015, she has served in the role in a full-time capacity.

Under her leadership, the School of Graduate Studies experienced tremendous growth, including in program development, and transformed its approach to graduate enrolment management. During her time as dean of the unit, the number of graduate students grew significantly.

Her approach to graduate enrolment management laid the foundation for what is today a thriving culture of graduate enrolment management that is evidence-based, collaborative and forward thinking.

The award comes with US$1000, which Dr. Golfman will give to the School of Graduate Studies to support scholarships.

NAGAP, the only professional organization devoted exclusively to the concerns of individuals working in the graduate enrolment management environment, has a mission to engage and advance graduate enrolment management professionals by promoting excellence and collaboration through education, research and professional development.