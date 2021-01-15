Candidate presentation

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion has shortlisted a candidate for the internally advertised position.

Dr. Delores Mullings, associate professor and interim associate dean of undergraduate programs in Memorial’s School of Social Work, will give an online public presentation on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. via Webex.

Members of the Memorial community who plan on attending the presentation should visit here to enrol in the course titled, Public Presentation with Dr. Delores Mullings, Candidate for the Role of Vice-Provost (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

The link, which requires MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

Participation welcome

On Thursday, Jan. 21, return to Brightspace prior to the 10:30 a.m. start time to join the event.

All students, faculty and staff across campuses are invited to participate. A moderated Q&A session will take place at the conclusion of Dr. Mullings’ presentation. Participants will be able to submit questions to the moderator during the event.

Details on this search as well as the candidate’s curriculum vitae are available online.