 Go to page content

Candidate presentation

Candidate shortlisted for vice-provost (equity, diversity and inclusion) role

Teaching and Learning

Jan. 15, 2021

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion has shortlisted a candidate for the internally advertised position.

Dr. Delores Mullings, associate professor and interim associate dean of undergraduate programs in Memorial’s School of Social Work, will give an online public presentation on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. via Webex.

Members of the Memorial community who plan on attending the presentation should visit here to enrol in the course titled, Public Presentation with Dr. Delores Mullings, Candidate for the Role of Vice-Provost (Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.

The link, which requires MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

Participation welcome

On Thursday, Jan. 21, return to Brightspace prior to the 10:30 a.m. start time to join the event.

All students, faculty and staff across campuses are invited to participate. A moderated Q&A session will take place at the conclusion of Dr. Mullings’ presentation. Participants will be able to submit questions to the moderator during the event.

Details on this search as well as the candidate’s curriculum vitae are available online.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Jan. 15, 2021

Health and innovation

Navigate Entrepreneurship, Bounce Health Innovation hosting digital event

Memorial Clock Tower

Jan. 14, 2021

Significant uptake

Memorial has highest uptake in national equity and diversity webinars

Jan. 13, 2021

Supporting immigration

Economic ideas lab, English language testing site announced

Dr. Kara Layton

Jan. 12, 2021

‘Vulnerable’ state

Study shows climate change affecting future health of Arctic fish

Jan. 11, 2021

Fire protection

Challenges of rural firefighting focus of Marine Institute research

Dr. Timmons

Jan. 11, 2021

Welcome back

Happy new year to all faculty, staff and students