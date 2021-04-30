Career bridge

Teaching and Learning

By Susan White

Business students interested in sales careers now have a faster route to professional accreditations.

The Faculty of Business Administration has partnered with the Canadian Professional Sales Association (CPSA) to accredit its coursework in sales, allowing undergraduate students who complete the professional selling course (BUSI 5217) to receive a full prerequisite towards CPSA’s certified sales associate (CSA) designation.

Students will also receive a CPSA professional selling certificate upon completing the course.

‘Streamlined opportunity’

Undergraduate students who complete BUSI 6217: Salesforce Management and graduate students who complete BUSI 9038: Salesforce Management will also receive a partial prerequisite for the certified sales leader (CSL) designation.

“Through this accreditation, business students now have a streamlined opportunity to earn these valuable professional designations, a process which takes extra time, money and education beyond post-secondary studies to complete,” said Dr. Rachelle Shannahan, associate dean (academic programs) and an associate professor of marketing and sales researcher at the business faculty.

She also says the partnership embodies two of the faculty’s strategic proprieties: educate through experience and eliminate barriers through partnerships.

“Though students have always benefited from the applied aspects of the sales-focused coursework, now, in addition to the enhanced access to the professional designations, students will benefit from access to a wide national professional network.”

National training body

CPSA is the national governing and training body for sales professionals, providing programs, curriculum development and professional designations to help individuals and companies achieve more effective sales. There are over 20,000 members across Canada.

The partnership also makes business students eligible for CPSA’s student program, which includes access to a library of training materials and professional development opportunities as well as connections to potential employers.

“This partnership with CPSA provides students with . . . tools and resources to help them with their first step in bridging the gap between education and careers.” — Sarah Teo, Husky Centre

The new deal was facilitated by the business faculty’s Husky Centre of Excellence in Sales and Supply Chain Management.

The centre aims to connect businesses, faculty and staff, practitioners and students to enhance the sales and supply chain management capabilities of firms in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“This partnership with CPSA provides students with not only the basic knowledge they need to enter into professional designation programs, but also with tools and resources to help them with their first step in bridging the gap between education and careers,” said Sarah Teo, Husky Centre manager.

Connecting students to real world

It’s a “win-win” situation for students interested in developing their skill sets in sales and for the Husky Centre, which connects students to real-world opportunities in industries, says Ms. Teo.

In the long run, the local supply and service sector will benefit from access to a larger pool of better prepared individuals who can help drive the selling of products and services offered by local companies.

CPSA’s accreditation ensures the courses have been evaluated using a national sales professional competency framework.

“This framework is driven by industry consultation, so students and potential employers can rest assured that our sales courses meet the standards and expectations of industries,” said Dr. Shannahan, “and that our graduates have the skill sets that employers demand.”