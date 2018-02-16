Career progression

Teaching and Learning

By Susan White

Critical knowledge and skills to advance your career while simultaneously holding down a full-time job.

A new graduate diploma in Memorial’s Faculty of Business Administration is offering just that to working professionals.

The graduate diploma in business administration offers graduate-level courses to those who have completed an undergraduate degree but aren’t able to commit to a full-time graduate degree. Students must also have five years of work experience to be eligible for the program.

“We’ve designed this program with the working professional in mind,” said Dr. Rachelle Shannahan, associate dean (course-based master’s), at the Faculty of Business Administration.

“Not everyone has the time, flexibility or desire to commit to doing a graduate degree. This new graduate diploma offers a level of education that’s above an undergraduate degree, thereby allowing students to progress in their careers while still working full time and without taking too much time or energy away from their families and daily lives.”

The diploma requires students to complete five courses: three required courses in organizational behaviour, marketing and accounting, and two electives in areas such as leadership, human resources, labour relations or information systems. The courses are all currently offered to master of business administration (MBA) students and count towards that degree.

Impact on diverse careers

But the new diploma isn’t just for those currently working in business.

Dr. Shannahan says people in a wide variety of careers can gain from completing the unique program. She says doctors, engineers, nurses, teachers and pharmacists can also benefit.

“Anyone who runs a private practice, for example, can gain valuable knowledge about how to run a successful business,” she said.

“Teachers can learn the management skills they need to become vice-principals or principals. Those skills can also benefit nurses who hope to become managers.”

With the addition of this diploma, Memorial’s business faculty now offers three undergraduate degrees and one undergraduate certificate and diploma.

“Our aim is to meet the varied educational needs of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.” – Dr. Isabelle Dostaler

At the graduate level, the faculty delivers one graduate diploma and five graduate degrees, including a PhD in management. Professional development training is also available through the Gardiner Centre.

“Our aim is to meet the varied educational needs of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians,” said Dr. Isabelle Dostaler, dean, Faculty of Business Administration.

“Whether you’re just starting out or are long established in your career, we can provide you with the education, skills and knowledge you need to take your career to the next level.”

Applications for the graduate diploma in business administration are being accepted for the spring 2018 semester. For more information, please visit online.

Help for Memorial employees

Employees of Memorial interested in the program may be able to avail of financial assistance through the Department of Human Resources, says Heather Stamp-Nunes, learning and development manager with the department.

“For graduate diploma programs such as this, financial assistance is available for eligible employees,” she said. “Assistance is $420 per semester for up to nine semesters. To receive funding, employees must receive approval in advance of the start of the semester.”

Details are available in the university’s Employee Training and Development policy.