Teaching and Learning

By Susan White

A new academic accreditation in supply chain management will provide undergraduate business students with a faster route to professional accreditation.

The accreditation is with Supply Chain Canada and provides course exceptions for students in the bachelor of business administration (BBA) and bachelor of commerce (co-operative) programs who wish to pursue supply chain management professional (SCMP) designation upon graduation.

“This accreditation shows that our business programs are current and relevant,” said Dr. Isabelle Dostaler, dean of the Faculty of Business Administration.

“Supply chain management is a critical aspect of business in diverse fields including oil and gas, health care and more. As real-world business needs and challenges change, our business programs also need to adapt and evolve. This accreditation helps ensure we are preparing our graduates to meet the needs of business and industry now and into the future.

Course exemptions

Business graduates pursuing SCMP designation who complete the undergraduate courses Supply Chain Management, Operations Management and Logistics Management will receive exemptions from related SCMP modules, thereby saving time and money in obtaining the professional designation.

The accreditation agreement is for two years with an option to renew.

Dr. Dostaler says the agreement also connects a wide network of supply chain management professionals with the faculty, particularly with the newly launched Husky Centre of Excellence in Sales and Supply Chain Management.

“Advancing our students’ interest in supply chain management and contributing to the human capital of this province have never been more critical.” — Sarah Teo

Benefits could include having experienced professionals speaking in classrooms, additional work terms for students and access to events hosted by the provincial and national professional chapters.

Dr. Dostaler says the benefit of showing students how some of the faculty’s courses connect to industry and practice is “huge.”

“One of our strategic priorities is to educate our students through experience, and this agreement with Supply Chain Canada will help us achieve that,” she said. “It offers significant opportunities for students interested in supply chain management, and motivation for those who may not have considered this field as a viable career option.”

Critical need

Sarah Teo (MBA’19), manager of the Husky Centre, says the new accreditation is particularly relevant as the global pandemic highlights the importance of effective supply chains and the need for qualified professionals.

“The COVID-19 crisis has shown us the significance of having not only robust supply chains but also talented professionals that are capable of navigating the disruptions and future challenges,” she said. “Advancing our students’ interest in supply chain management and contributing to the human capital of this province have never been more critical.”

As a result of the pandemic, the Husky Centre has also partnered with Mitacs Canada, a national, not-for-profit research funding agency, to help the oil and gas companies recover from the downturn. Companies exploring new ways to deliver products and services are encouraged to contact the centre for more information.