Dean appointed

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the Faculty of Education has completed its work and recommended Dr. Pamela Osmond- Johnson for the position.

President Neil Bose has accepted the recommendation; the Executive and Governance Committee of the Board of Regents approved the appointment on behalf of the Board on September 28, 2023.

Dr. Osmond-Johnson will begin a five-year term effective December 1, 2023.

Dr. Osmond-Johnson comes to Memorial from the University of Regina where she was the associate dean, undergraduate programs and student services and tenured associate professor of educational leadership in the Faculty of Education.

Background

Prior to starting a career in higher education, Dr. Osmond-Johnson was a school teacher and administrator at Fogo Island Central Academy in Newfoundland and Labrador’s K-12 system.

She has held progressively senior positions in academia and has focused her research endeavours on teacher professionalism and teacher professional development.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Osmond-Johnson back to Memorial in a new capacity,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “She is an experienced and accomplished academic leader who has contributed greatly to the research field of teacher education development. I look forward to working with her in this new role.”

Dr. Osmond-Johnson serves as president of the Canadian Association for the Study of Educational Administration. She currently holds a Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council IDG award, which focuses on decolonizing the study of educational leadership.

She has co-authored a variety of works, including the national report The Status of Educators Professional Learning in Canada; and Empowered Educators in Canada, part of the Empowered Educators book series. Her research contributions have been nationally recognized by EdCan and she is a past recipient of the Pat Clifford Award.

Dr. Osmond-Johnson holds a PhD in educational leadership from the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education at the University of Toronto. She completed master of education, bachelor of education and bachelor of science degrees at Memorial University.

Dr. Osmond-Johnson will replace Dr. Rhonda Joy, who is currently serving as interim dean.

“I thank Dr. Joy for stepping into this leadership role and for her commitment to advancing the unit’s priorities during this time of transition,” said Dr. Lokash.