Dean appointed

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation (HKR) has completed its work.

It has recommended Dr. Anne-Marie Sullivan for the position.

President Neil Bose has accepted the recommendation; the Board of Regents approved the appointment at its meeting on Dec. 7.

Dr. Sullivan, who has been in the role on an interim basis since summer 2021, will begin a five-year term effective Dec. 8, 2023.

‘Strong advocacy’

Dr. Sullivan started her academic career in HKR at Memorial in 2002, teaching primarily in the recreation program, and spent the past eight years in administrative roles in the unit.

Prior to being appointed interim dean, she was associate dean for two years and associate dean of graduate studies and research for four years.

“Dr. Sullivan has contributed significantly to the success and advancement of HKR programming at Memorial over the years and has held progressively senior roles along the way,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “She has inspired students and colleagues and is well-positioned to continue in this important role. I am confident that the unit will continue to succeed with her leadership.”

Dr. Sullivan is an accomplished educator, researcher and academic administrator who contributed to the development and advancement of therapeutic recreation provincially and nationally.

She led the development of the recreation therapy program option at Memorial and has explored the role of recreation therapy in the rehabilitative approach in the Newfoundland and Labrador corrections system.

“I am so grateful to Dr. Sullivan for the strong advocacy she has already shown for HKR and Varsity Athletics, and I am excited to continue working with her on our shared goals,” said Dr. Lokash

She is currently focused on supporting an academic legacy of the Canada Games 2025, the role of the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation in the health transformation mandate of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and promoting and advancing Varsity Athletics at Memorial.