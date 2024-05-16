Dean appointed

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean of the Faculty of Business Administration has completed its work and recommended Dr. Travor Brown for the position.

The president accepted the recommendation, which was approved by the Board of Regents at its May meeting.

Dr. Brown will begin a five-year term effective June 1, 2024.

The external search process was governed by Memorial’s Procedures Governing the Appointment, Review, Promotion and Tenure of Academic Administrators.

The position was advertised locally, nationally and internationally.

“Dr. Brown is a seasoned scholar, leader, mentor and researcher who has made significant contributions to teaching and learning at Memorial,” said Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “I am confident that with Dr. Brown in this key role, the Faculty of Business Administration will continue to thrive.”

‘Strong tradition’

A long-time member of the Memorial community, Dr. Brown has served in the role of dean on an interim basis since September 2022 and has been a faculty member focusing on labour relations and human resources in the Faculty of Business Administration for nearly 25 years.

“The Faculty of Business Administration has a strong tradition of rigorous and relevant programs, research and engagement with our community,” said Dr. Brown. “As dean, I look forward to working with all members of our faculty and the broader community to build on that tradition, making positive contributions to our province and beyond.”

Dr. Brown previously served as the faculty’s associate dean (research) and held terms as director of the master of employment relations, master of science and PhD programs.

He’s a former president of the national Administrative Sciences Association of Canada and has been appointed to the provincial roster of arbitrators.

He has also been a visiting scholar at Ulster University in Northern Ireland and the University of Otago in New Zealand.

Dr. Brown has held tri-council funding and authored more than 30 peer-reviewed journal articles, a textbook and more than 80 conference presentations.

In addition to a bachelor of arts degree (1990) from Memorial, Dr. Brown holds a master’s of industrial relations (1992) and a PhD (1999) from the University of Toronto.

He worked in the telecommunications and manufacturing sectors prior to completing his PhD.

“I would like to express my thanks to members of the search committee for their hard work and commitment throughout each stage of the extensive search process,” added Dr. Lokash.