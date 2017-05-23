Dean appointed

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Greg Naterer has been renewed for a second term as dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science effective Aug. 1, 2017.

The president and vice-chancellor accepted the recommendation from the provost for a five-year term renewal and it was approved by the Board of Regents on May 11.

“I am grateful for the continued support of exceptional faculty, staff and students with whom I’ve had the honour and privilege of serving over the past five years in my role of dean of engineering and applied science,” said Dr. Naterer.

“I look forward to many bright opportunities ahead for us in coming years. It’s an exciting time to be working with so many talented and renowned faculty and staff members, dedicated co-op education team, staff members, and wonderful students that shape our success.”

Leadership roles

As an innovative leader in engineering education and research, Dr. Naterer has served in prominent national and international leadership roles throughout his career.

He is a former chair of the Discovery Grant Committee (Mechanical Engineering) with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and past chair of the National Council of Deans of Engineering and Applied Science of Canada. In June 2016 Dr. Naterer was inducted into the Canadian Academy of Engineering.

Dr. Naterer is internationally respected for his contributions to mechanical engineering, particularly in the fields of energy systems, heat transfer and fluid mechanics.

He received the Julian C. Smith Medal of the Engineering Institute of Canada in 2014 for exceptional achievements in the development of Canada; was recognized for engineering creativity and ingenuity by the Canadian Nuclear Society with the CNS Innovative Achievement Award in 2012; and received the CSME Jules Stachiewicz Medal of the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering in 2013 for outstanding contributions to heat transfer.

Number of initiatives

Since his appointment as dean in 2012, Dr. Naterer has successfully led the faculty in the development and implementation of its eight-year strategic plan, Vision 2020, and the Engineering Expansion Strategic Initiative.

The faculty has experienced major growth in faculty, enrolment and research, and has been part of the creation of new interdisciplinary initiatives and centres such as the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship (with the Faculty of Business Administration). In 2014, Memorial Engineering reached the highest percentage (29 per cent ) of first-year female undergraduate students in Canada, and has been a national leader in student diversity and women in engineering.