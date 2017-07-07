Dean appointed

Teaching and Learning

The search committee for the role of dean of the Faculty of Business Administration has completed its work and has recommended Dr. Isabelle Dostaler for the position.

President Gary Kachanoski has accepted the recommendation; the Board of Regents approved the appointment on July 6, 2017. Dr. Dostaler will begin a five-year term effective Sept. 1, 2017.

Sought after expert

Dr. Dostaler is an experienced academic and academic administrator currently serving in the roles of professor of management in the John Molson School of Business at Concordia University and academic director of the university’s Aviation Think Tank.

She is also the AACSB Accreditation director for the John Molson School of Business, and previously served as director of the Executive MBA and International Aviation MBA programs at Concordia.

A sought after expert in her field, Dr. Dostaler is frequently asked to comment on aviation and aerospace business news. Her areas of expertise include aviation and aerospace management, new product development, strategy and supplier-buyer relationships.

Research

Her research has been published in a variety of journals, including Journal of Air Transport Management, Canadian Journal of Administrative Sciences, Journal of High Technology Management Research, Revue Française de Gestion, and Production and Operations Management.

“Dr. Dostaler is a highly experienced authority in her field, and a seasoned educator with significant experience in academic administration in a large public institution,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic). “I am pleased to welcome her to Memorial and to Newfoundland and Labrador, and I look forward to working with her in this important academic leadership role.”

Dr. Dostaler previously held an academic position at Laval University, and taught at Sherbrooke University, HEC Montréal, and the University of Montreal. Her formal education includes a PhD from the University of Cambridge, a master of science in management and a bachelor of business administration from HEC Montréal.

The faculty’s three associate deans – Dr. Larry Bauer, associate dean (undergraduate programs), Dr. Travor Brown, associate dean (research), and Dr. Peggy Coady, associate dean (course-based master’s) – will each complete short terms in the role of dean during the interim period between Dr. Zerbe’s departure and Dr. Dostaler’s arrival.