Dean appointed

Dr. Dianne Keeping appointed dean of Memorial University Libraries

Teaching and Learning

Oct. 5, 2021

By Jennifer Batten

The search committee for the role of dean, Memorial University Libraries, has recommended Dr. Dianne Keeping for the position for a five-year term.

Dianne Keeping dean of Memorial University Libraries wears a black blazer and red shirt and stands in front of a green space.
Dr. Dianne Keeping
Photo: Submitted

President Timmons has accepted the recommendation, and the Board of Regents approved Dr. Keeping’s appointment effective Jan. 10, 2022, at its meeting on Oct. 4.

Research, instructional and academic work

Dr. Keeping comes to Memorial from Mount Allison University in New Brunswick where she currently serves as university librarian. Prior to this role, Dr. Keeping was collections services manager at Riddell Library and Learning Centre, Mount Royal University in Calgary.

Dr. Keeping is no stranger to Memorial – earlier in her career she worked with Memorial University Libraries as a collection development librarian with the Queen Elizabeth II Library. She comes to her new role with a wealth of previous experience in research, instructional, and academic library work.

“I am delighted to welcome Dr. Keeping to Memorial to this key academic leadership role, and I am confident that her leadership, knowledge and experience of university library systems will serve us well as we work together to operationalize Memorial’s strategic plan,” said Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic) at Memorial.

“I also express my thanks to Janet Bangma, interim dean of Memorial University Libraries, who led the unit through this time of transition, and will continue in the role until Dr. Keeping arrives.”

Biography

Dr. Keeping has presented at conferences in Canada and the U.S. and has a strong record of professional service in university committees, library associations and with regional and national library consortia, including Novanet, the Council of Atlantic Canadian University Libraries, Council of Prairie and Pacific Libraries, and the Canadian Research Knowledge Network.

She holds a BA(Hons.) in anthropology and history from Memorial University, a master’s of library and information studies degree from Dalhousie University and a PhD in archaeological sciences from the University of Bradford in England. She is a recipient of the prestigious Rothermere Fellowship.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

