Dean reappointed

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Alice Gaudine has been renewed for a second term as dean of the Faculty of Nursing, effective Dec. 5, 2019.

Following the completion of a review of Dr. Gaudine’s first term, the president and vice-chancellor accepted the recommendation from the provost for a five-year term renewal. It was approved by the Board of Regents at its December meeting.

“I am proud to lead a dedicated and hard-working team of faculty, staff, researchers and students in Memorial’s Faculty of Nursing,” said Dr. Gaudine. “I look forward to making further progress in support of our priorities in teaching and learning, research, and community and alumni engagement over my next term in the role of dean.”

Consolidate nursing education

Dr. Gaudine has successfully led the faculty in the development, implementation and evaluation of two strategic plans covering the time frames from January 2015-December 2017 and January 2018-December 2022.

As she moves into her second term as dean, Dr. Gaudine hopes to plan and implement the consolidation of nursing education into one Faculty of Nursing in the province.

An innovative leader in nursing education, Dr. Gaudine has served in various leadership roles throughout her career.

She currently represents Memorial’s Faculty of Nursing on the Provincial Senior Nurses Leadership Committee and on the College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Advisory Committee on Nursing Administration. She is also a member of the board of directors of the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing and serves on multiple committees in this role.

Vision for health care

Dr. Gaudine is a strong advocate for nursing education, quality practice environments and supports for transitioning new graduates.

She believes all of these need to be in place and adequately funded in order to keep nursing graduates in the province and prevent a shortage of registered nurses.

Her vision for the future of primary health care includes residents of Newfoundland and Labrador having direct access to the care of registered nurses and nurse practitioners, who are able to work to their full scope of practice.

Dr. Gaudine was appointed as dean of the then School of Nursing in December 2014 following an appointment as dean pro tempore from September 2013 to December 2014.