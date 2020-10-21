 Go to page content

EDI search update

Next steps in search for vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion

Teaching and Learning

Oct. 21, 2020

By Jennifer Batten

The call for internal applications for the new role of vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), closed on Sept. 30.

The search committee for the position is now moving into the candidate selection phase of the recruitment process.

As this is an open search, shortlisted candidates will present to the university community in a virtual session, which will be advertised in advance to all faculty, staff and students via Newsline and in the Gazette.

More details will be shared as they become available.

Details on the position are available here.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

