EDI search update

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The call for internal applications for the new role of vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), closed on Sept. 30.

The search committee for the position is now moving into the candidate selection phase of the recruitment process.

As this is an open search, shortlisted candidates will present to the university community in a virtual session, which will be advertised in advance to all faculty, staff and students via Newsline and in the Gazette.

More details will be shared as they become available.

Details on the position are available here.