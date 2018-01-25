Teaching and Learning

By Jackey Locke

Two new master’s degree programs in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science aim to fill knowledge and training gaps in their respective fields.

The master of applied science program in safety and risk engineering is a multidisciplinary program — the first of its kind in Canada.

“The safety and risk engineering program is an important part of a growing natural resource industry of oil and gas, mineral processing and transportation,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, acting associate dean, graduate studies, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

“These industries are moving into areas that are very challenging from a natural hazards perspective and they are very large industries, so extraordinary thinking is required to support these developments.”

Designed for working professionals who want to advance their understanding and skills, the program will provide students with qualitative and quantitative approaches and a deeper understanding of how related issues could be translated into risk.

Not only will students be equipped to contribute to the provincial and national goal of safe and sustainable development, they will gain skill sets that are in high demand by industry and consultancy and regulatory agencies, says Dr. Khan.

“Students will gain a deeper knowledge on safety and risk engineering design and operational parameters and become highly skilled in safety and risk engineering practices. This knowledge is critical given that engineering systems operating in today’s harsh and challenging environments are highly complex.”

Focus on sustainable energy

The master of applied science in energy systems engineering program is an interdisciplinary program with a focus on sustainable energy and is jointly offered by the faculty’s mechanical and electrical and computer engineering departments.

“Energy systems engineering is one of the most critical issues facing humanities, prosperity and sustainability,” said Dr. Kevin Pope, assistant professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

“The program will offer students with a comprehensive and important blend of the important issues related to energy systems and innovative solutions to tackle the problems associated with them.”

The program will give engineers the skills to develop more sustainable techniques to achieve energy production and utilization that is financially viable, readily available and environmentally friendly.

“Students will gain a comprehensive understanding of technical and economic aspects of energy systems engineering, including generation, distribution and utilization of energy,” said Dr. Pope. “This will provide the skills needed for 21st century careers in this important sector.”

Applications for both programs are now being accepted. Students are currently enrolled in the safety and risk program; the energy systems engineering program will accept its first students in fall 2018.

More information about the safety and risk engineering program can be found here. Information about the energy systems engineering program can be found here.