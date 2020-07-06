Fall semester update

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

On July 14 undergraduate students of Memorial University will begin the course registration process for the fall semester.

In preparation for this task, we would like to remind the university community that teaching and learning will take place in a primarily remote and online teaching and learning environment in fall 2020.

Best possible start

Memorial’s main priorities are to ensure that all returning students are able to successfully progress through their programs, and that all new students have the best possible start to their academic experience at Memorial despite the challenges associated with the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

As announced in May, limited forms of re-opening of necessary on-campus student activity in the fall semester may occur in a gradual, measured and safe manner that adheres to the provincial government’s COVID-19 alert level system and aligns with provincial health directives.

Some exceptions

Units will communicate directly with students enrolled in the courses with the on-campus activities outlined below.

Please note that these are exceptions – all other undergraduate students will not be required or expected to be on campus during the fall semester.

Academic units have received approval for limited on-campus activity for:

Students in designated courses in Engineering with limited forms of in-person on-campus lab activities which will be communicated separately from the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science to students;

Students who will be completing nursing skills laboratory work in the fall semester;

Students who will be doing laboratory-based honours thesis research in the Faculty of Science;

Students in the School of Music who will require individual practice facilities and/or instrument access; and

Students who will be enrolled in Human Kinetics and Recreation 3220 and 4220.

Graduate students begin registration for the fall semester on Aug. 3. Graduate courses will also be offered in a primarily remote and online teaching and learning environment. Further details on graduate student work will be shared later this month.

As previously communicated, the Faculty of Medicine, Faculty of Nursing, School of Pharmacy and Marine Institute will communicate details about fall semester arrangements directly to new and current students in their programs.

More details to come

Details on minimum technology recommendations for remote learning, and information on the different types of remote course offerings will be shared with students in the coming days, prior to the opening of the registration period.

New and returning students are encouraged to connect with their academic advisors with any questions about course offerings.