First of its kind

Faculty of Education launches master of education (reading development and instruction) degree

June 23, 2021

By Angela Hunt

Memorial University’s Faculty of Education is accepting applications from now until Sept. 15 to its master of education (reading development and instruction) degree program.

Classes are scheduled to begin in January 2022.

The online program is the first of its kind in the country and aims to deepen the understanding of reading development, assessment and instruction for diverse learners.

“The master of education (reading development and instruction) degree is a unique program in that it offers an intensive focus on reading development and instruction, rather than the more widely available programs that include broad ranging topics,” said Dr. Rhonda Joy, associate dean of graduate programs and research, Faculty of Education.

“Teachers in today’s classrooms are called upon to meet the needs of diverse learners. This program responds to these expectations by supporting deep learning for informing effective professional practice for all students.”

Flexible delivery

The program launch comes shortly after the start of the faculty’s newest graduate diploma, the graduate diploma in reading, development and instruction.

If desired, students will have the flexibility to transfer from the diploma program into the master’s program before beginning the final term of the diploma.

The degree program is designed to be fully online, but with the addition of live class sessions conducted through real-time video technology.

It also features an experiential learning component that can be completed anywhere in the world.

“One of the greatest assets of the degree is that it is fully accessible to students regardless of their geographic location, while also providing flexible hands-on learning opportunities,” said Dr. Joy.

One class of up to 20 students will be accepted each January. A new cohort of 20 graduate diploma students will also begin in January.

For more information or to apply, visit the Faculty of Education online.

Angela Hunt is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Education. She can be reached at angela.hunt@mun.ca.

