Framework approved

Board of Regents endorses first Strategic Framework for Indigenization

Teaching and Learning

March 22, 2021

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial University’s Board of Regents approved the Strategic Framework for Indigenization at its meeting on March 11.

The framework is available here.

The university has worked in partnership with Indigenous Peoples across Newfoundland and Labrador to develop the framework.

Extensive consultations, in-depth discussions and significant feedback from many stakeholders contributed to the process.

The President’s Advisory Committee on Indigenous Affairs provided guidance and leadership every step of the way.

Decolonization and reconciliation

Memorial president Dr. Vianne Timmons smiles at the camera wearing a brown jacket and black shirt with green trees in the background
Dr. Vianne Timmons
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

“With Board of Regents approval of the framework, we can now move forward as a university community to create an action plan that will bring the framework’s recommendations to life,” said President Vianne Timmons.

“This is a big step towards the decolonization and reconciliation of the academy. I want to thank everyone who helped us get here – particularly the Indigenous Peoples in Newfoundland and Labrador, whose input was critical to the process.”

The framework sets out four strategic priorities: Leadership and Partnership; Teaching and Learning; Research; and Student Success.

“This is momentous and historic.” — Catharyn Andersen

Within each strategic priority, actions have been identified that reflect what was heard from both Indigenous communities and the university community.

Catharyn Andersen is special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs.
Photo: Chris Hammond

“I am pleased to present this framework to the community,” said Catharyn Andersen, special advisor to the president on Indigenous affairs.

“This is momentous and historic, and I am grateful for the support of everyone involved in bringing us to this stage. I look forward to working with faculty, staff and students on the implementation of the framework.”

Details on implementation will be shared with the university community as they become available.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

