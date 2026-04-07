Teaching and Learning

By Melanie Callahan

Sandy Wiseman Yates is a 2026 spring graduate of the Master of Management Program.

Members of the first class of Grenfell Campus’s Master of Management Program will graduate in the May 14 session of convocation in Corner Brook.

The master of management degree is a fully online program designed for people looking to build on their skills in fundamental management education.

Coursework directed to real world

Graduate and community health leader Sandy Wiseman Yates says she was drawn to the program because it offered a comprehensive and practical approach to leadership and organizational development that aligned well with her professional goals.

The coursework connected directly to real-world challenges faced in management roles, she says, and it gave her a stronger and more strategic understanding of how organizations function, particularly regarding decision-making, change management and team leadership.

“Long before graduating, I was already noticing positive impacts in my day-to-day professional work.” — David Ball

“It provided new frameworks for approaching complex problems and increased my confidence in being an effective leader in an evolving organizational environment,” she said.

The Master of Management Program is well-suited for those with undergraduate degrees in a wide range of areas, including health care, engineering, arts, science, education and other non-business disciplines. The flexible program — only one of a few such programs in Canada — can be completed in as little as 2.5 years without leaving one’s workplace.

“This graduate degree is designed for those who are established in careers and notice they would benefit from learning in areas related to management, including talent acquisition, managing information and finances, and facilitating change,” said graduate officer Janice Ryan. “Graduates of the program are equipped with a master’s degree that provides comprehensive and practical skills they can use immediately at their place of employment.”

Bridge the academic and professional gap

Ms. Wiseman Yates says a significant component of the program was an applied project focused on leadership in complex systems, in which she addressed a real problem in her work environment.

It allowed her to examine challenges within the health sector and propose evidence-based strategies to address them, she says.

“The project helped bridge the gap between academic learning and my day-to-day professional responsibilities.”

She now feels better equipped to analyze issues, lead initiatives and support teams through change.

“The coursework in organizational behaviour, strategy and effective communication has been particularly valuable in my role, where collaboration, planning and problem-solving are essential,” Ms. Wiseman Yates said.

Her classmate David Ball says he appreciates the program’s practical focus.

“Most courses asked us to apply concepts directly to our own workplaces, which meant the learning was immediately relevant,” said Mr. Ball. “Even long before graduating, I was already noticing positive impacts in my day-to-day professional work.”

He says the program fostered close collaboration with classmates, even in a remote setting. He says working closely with peers from diverse backgrounds made the experience “enriching, supportive and full of meaningful learning.”

Completing the Master of Management Program while working in a demanding full-time job and raising a young family was a true exercise in managing competing priorities, meeting deadlines and staying engaged academically became an exercise in resilience, says Mr. Ball.

“I learned a lot about my own capacity, discipline and ability to sustain performance under pressure,” he said. “Those skills have translated directly into my current role. I’m better at managing high-volume periods and more confident navigating complex challenges.”

Learn more about the master of management degree, including information about how to become a student for September 2026.