Gold star achievement

Memorial's B.Sc.N. (collaborative) nursing degree program earns full accreditation

Teaching and Learning

Aug. 9, 2022

By Marcia Porter

Memorial University’s bachelor of science in nursing (collaborative) degree program has achieved the gold standard in Canadian nursing education.

The program has earned a full seven-year accreditation from the Canadian Association of Schools of Nursing (CASN).

Increase in seats

It’s the fourth consecutive time that Memorial’s undergraduate nursing program, delivered at three sites in the province – the Faculty of Nursing (FON), the Centre for Nursing Studies (CNS) and the Western Regional School of Nursing (WRSON) – has earned top marks from the association, the national organization for accrediting nursing programs in Canada. All three sites were assessed separately in February 2022.

“Congratulations faculty, students and staff on your incredible accomplishment,” said President Vianne Timmons. “Applicants can be assured of the high quality nursing education offered in Newfoundland and Labrador, which is now offered in six locations.”

Two nursing students tend to a mannequin patient in a hospital bed.
Two Memorial nursing students tend to a mannequin patient.
Photo: Submitted

Applicants to the bachelor of science in nursing (collaborative) degree program can now enrol at Faculty of Nursing satellite sites in Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor and Happy Valley-Goose Bay for the 2022 fall semester. The new locations add 72 seats to the program, an increase of 25 per cent.

“As I complete nine years of serving as dean of the Faculty of Nursing, I believe this puts the FON, CNS and WRSON in a good position to consolidate into one Faculty of Nursing and to lead nursing education in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Dr. Alice Gaudine.

Dr. Gaudine credits the hard work of faculty, staff and preceptors, and high-calibre students, for a stellar outcome.

She also singled out the work of Prof. Andrea Brennan Hunter, who led the accreditation process at the Faculty of Nursing.

Significant progress

In making its 2022 assessment, CASN reviewers pointed to significant progress in Memorial’s undergraduate nursing program since 2015, including implementation of a concept-based curriculum that focuses on experiential learning, indigenization of the curriculum, embedding a strength-based health care and nursing philosophy throughout the program, and working more closely with nursing partners at the CNS and WRSON. The organization also applauded the FON’s research and scholarly activity.

Many professional schools undergo accreditation periodically to ensure they are delivering a relevant curriculum and have resources and processes in place to prepare students for their professional roles. Accreditation for the FON last took place in 2015.

Marcia Porter is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Nursing and the School of Pharmacy. She can be reached at mlporter@mun.ca.

Topics

