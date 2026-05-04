High demand, low enrolment

Teaching and Learning

By Abigail Snook

As policy and practice shift toward more inclusive models of education, the complexity and diversity of student needs in K-12 classrooms have increased substantially.

Instructional resource teachers are an important part of the province’s inclusive education model. Instructional resource teachers work with classroom teachers to brainstorm programming, create individual education plans, monitor outcomes and support students with special needs.

Unfortunately, these qualified professionals are in short supply with a shrinking hiring pool.

Memorial University’s Bachelor of Special Education (B.Sp.Ed.) Program had long been seen as a competitive teaching degree that would lead to meaningful, long-term employment.

Enrolment patterns, however, showed that interest in the B.Sp.Ed. program was declining steadily, even as the demand for instructional resource teachers increased year over year.

This raised alarms in the Faculty of Education, triggering an examination into what might be causing the downward trend.

Listening to the data

While the B.Sp.Ed. was well-regarded by graduates, the faculty’s analysis revealed key issues with professional relevance and alignment with teacher career trajectories.

Since the inception of the program, teacher education has largely shifted to a post-bachelor’s model.

“Cohort models have a higher graduation rate when compared to degrees with self-selection of courses.” — Dr. Sharon Penney

This meant most candidates for the B.Sp.Ed completed two bachelor’s degrees before even entering the program.

While the program’s content and professional standing were significant, a simple fact remained: a third undergraduate degree does not lead to the highest certification level and the top of the teacher pay scale.

In retrospect, it’s not surprising that the province’s teachers were turning to other institutions for professional development and upskilling.

Gathering sector feedback

To address these issues, the inclusive and special education program group turned to the education sector for feedback. This consultation process was led by program chair, Dr. Sharon Penney.

“We consulted broadly with numerous groups, including the English and Francophone school districts, the provincial government, the teacher certification division and student support services,” Dr. Penney said. “We also did a survey of our students.”

Working alongside her was fellow program group member Dr. Gabrielle Young. Together, they gained insight into the needs of educators, students and school systems within the province.

“We contacted all the not-for-profits and organizations that support disability groups,” Dr. Young said. “They’re the ones providing services at the local level. They hear what’s happening, good and bad, and it was our responsibility to hear their voice.”

The feedback that emerged painted a clear picture of the path forward.

Program renewal

The B.Sp.Ed. Program was paused and redeveloped into the Master of Education (Inclusive and Special Education) to better meet the evolving needs of educators and school systems within the province.

The new M.Ed. program launched on March 6, 2026, with the first cohort beginning study in fall 2026.

As a master’s degree, the program offers career development that aligns with the province’s teacher credentialing and remuneration systems.

Graduates will be well-positioned for successful and rewarding careers as instructional resource teachers in the Newfoundland and Labrador school system.

Ensuring sustainability

The inclusive and special education group also worked to develop a program positioned for long-term success.

With a fee structure based on cost recovery, the master of education degree will be self-funded and able to cover ongoing expenses associated with developing, delivering and sustaining the program.

They also took steps to make program planning more efficient by optimizing resources and reducing administrative burden.

“We’ve got a structured program, with a sequence of electives that are offered in a certain pattern,” said Dr. Penney. “This way we can anticipate how many students will be with us and which courses they’ll be enrolled in.”

Cohorts are an educational model that provides benefits beyond administrative efficiency, however.

Dr. Penney says people develop relationships within a cohort as they go through a program with a peer group.

“Research shows that cohort models have a higher graduation rate when compared to degrees with self-selection of courses.”

Measuring success

Enrolment levels, graduation rates and financial revenue aren’t the only measures of success.

Dr. Young says she thinks the program will equip classroom teachers with the confidence they need to support all students.

“Teacher retention is a huge issue; new teachers often burn out or leave the profession within their first five years,” she said. “This degree could help them understand the behaviour and learning difficulties within their classrooms and build their competencies and skills as lifelong educators.”

For her part, Dr. Penney hopes the program sparks interest in inclusive and special education.

“It’s a really important area of education,” she said. “I personally have a child with exceptional learning needs who went through the school system. I want this program to produce educators who are going to be strong advocates for children with disabilities and can ensure they meet with learning success. I’m hoping that that’s what the program brings to other families, to other students and to teachers in the province.”

Master of education (inclusive and special education)

Find more information about the new program at Master of Education (Inclusive and Special Education).