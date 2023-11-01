 Go to page content

HR experts

Accreditation streamlines certification for business alumni and students

Teaching and Learning

Nov. 1, 2023

By Susan White

Undergraduate business students at Memorial University now have a faster route to a professional designation in human resources.

The Faculty of Business Administration has secured an agreement with Chartered Professionals in Human Resources (CPHR), Newfoundland and Labrador, which accredits the bachelor of commerce (B.Comm.), bachelor of commerce (co-operative)(B.Comm.(Co-op.) and bachelor of business administration (BBA) degrees.

The agreement provides course exemptions towards the national CPHR designation, which is offered by CPHR Canada.

The national organization represents 31,000 human resources professionals across Canada.

CPHR N.L. is the only certifying organization for the CPHR designation in the province.

Streamlined process

“This new accreditation streamlines the certification process for business students who are interested in careers in human resources,” said Dr. Erin Oldford, associate dean (undergraduate programs and accreditation). “Professional designations take extra time, money and education to earn. Being able to complete two relevant courses as part of their undergraduate degree makes it easier for them to become chartered professionals, and get an early step towards successful careers.”

Undergraduate students who complete Business 5320: Human Resource Management Training and Business 5325: Seminar in Human Resources Management, and who earn an overall average of 70 per cent in their program, may apply to waive CPHR’s national entry exam and be exempted from other preparatory courses.

“We’re excited to be able to include alumni in the benefits of this accreditation agreement.” — Dr. Erin Oldford

The accreditation is retroactive, applying to undergraduate degrees earned since 2013.

“We’re excited to be able to include alumni in the benefits of this accreditation agreement,” added Dr. Oldford. “It demonstrates that Memorial can continue adding value for our alumni and provide tangible strategies to advance their careers.”

Alumni should note that course numbers for some business courses were changed in 2022.

Prior to this date, Business 5320 was numbered as Business 7315, and Business 5325 as 7310.

University transcripts prior to 2022 will reflect the old course numbers.

Sought-after certification

Leroy Murphy, a white man in his late 40s, wears a blue collared shirt and has closely cropped brown hair.
Leroy Murphy
Photo: Submitted

Leroy Murphy, president of CPHR N.L., hopes the accreditation agreement will lead to greater awareness of the professional designation for human resources practitioners and guide more students toward the field.

“Human resources is critical to the success of any business or organization,” he said. “With many employers now specifically seeking CPHR designation in hiring, students and alumni can rest assured that this pathway conveys their skills and expertise as true human resources experts.”

Mr. Murphy is also an academic staff member in business co-operative education at the Faculty of Business Administration.

CPHR N.L. will host an information session for undergraduate business students on Nov. 2 at 12 p.m. in BN-4000.

Current and relevant programs

Memorial’s Faculty of Business Administration holds similar accreditation agreements with Supply Chain Canada and the Canadian Professional Sales Association, both of which offer pathways to professional designations.

“Achieving these accreditation agreements demonstrates that our programs are current, relevant and of high quality,” said Colette Rogers, manager of accreditation at the business faculty. “It shows that we’re preparing our graduates to meet the needs of business and industry, while also providing students with options to pursue successful careers in the world of business.”

Susan White is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Business Administration. She can be reached at susanwhite@mun.ca.

Topics

