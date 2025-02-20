Increasing access

Teaching and Learning

By Susan White

Memorial’s business faculty is making its Master of Business Administration (MBA) Program more accessible for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.

Candidates who meet certain standards, including holding an undergraduate business degree from Memorial or are members in good standing of some professional associations, will no longer have to write the Graduate Management Admission Test to be eligible for the MBA program.

The Graduate Management Admission Test waiver also applies to those with an undergraduate business or commerce degree from a school accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business.

The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business accreditation is a mark of exceptional quality in business and management education and the highest distinction a business school can achieve worldwide. It includes rigorous renewal processes and continuous program improvement to strengthen thought leadership and transformative learning.

Memorial’s Faculty of Business Administration has been accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business since 2002.

“We’re committed to responding to the needs of the province and making our high-quality programs more accessible for a greater number of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.” — Dr. Travor Brown

Dr. Travor Brown, dean of the Faculty of Business Administration, says an MBA degree typically offers higher earning potential, greater career advancement and more diverse career opportunities.

“We recognize the important role we play in developing the talent pool for businesses, organizations and governments across our province,” he said. “We’re committed to responding to the needs of the province and making our high-quality programs more accessible for a greater number of Newfoundlanders and Labradorians.”

Graduate Management Admission Test waiver for professionals

Professionals who may avail of the Graduate Management Admission Test waiver include actuaries, financial analysts, accountants, lawyers, judges, doctors, pharmacists and engineers.

To be eligible, applicants must be in good standing with their profession’s provincial governing body and meet all other eligibility criteria for the MBA.

More changes

Students with a Memorial University undergraduate degree in any other discipline will also have easier entry to graduate-level business education.

The graduate diploma in business administration now requires a minimum grade point average of 2.75 for graduates of Memorial or another Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business-accredited university. All other applicants require a minimum grade point average of 3.0.

The graduate diploma in business administration, which doesn’t require the Graduate Management Admission Test, consists of five courses. All of these courses count towards the MBA degree and may be completed online with careful course planning.

“The graduate diploma is a stepping stone towards an MBA degree, which is another way we’re committed to making higher-level business education more accessible,” said Dr. Brown.

MBA and graduate diploma in business administration students may begin the program in the fall, winter or spring semesters.

Click here to view application deadlines.

Interested applicants may email questions to the Faculty of Business Administration.