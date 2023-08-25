 Go to page content

Interim dean appointed

Dr. Dolores McKeen appointed interim dean of Medicine

Teaching and Learning

Aug. 25, 2023

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Dolores McKeen has been appointed interim dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

Photo: Submitted

The appointment is effective Aug. 1, 2023 until July 31, 2024, or until the search for the permanent role is complete, whichever occurs first.

Following the call for internal expressions of interest, Dr. Jennifer Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic), pro tempore recommended the appointment which was accepted by the president, Dr. Neil Bose.

Dr. McKeen has been acting in the role during Dr. Margaret Steele’s leave.

Dr. McKeen began her term as vice-dean, education and faculty affairs in the Faculty of Medicine at Memorial in September 2021. She is also a professor in the Discipline of Anesthesia.

Prior to coming to Memorial, Dr. McKeen was chief of Halifax’s IWK Health Centre’s Women’s and Obstetric Department of Anesthesia and spent more than 22 years working as a professor of anesthesia and served in many leadership roles, including associate program director in Dalhousie’s Department of Anesthesia. She served on the Dalhousie Senate.

She has won numerous postgraduate departmental teaching and advocacy awards and is a recognized research mentor. She is active with the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, serving on the Anesthesiology Oral Exam Board, the Residency Accreditation Committee and as past chairwoman of the awards committee.

Dr. McKeen holds a doctor of medicine and master of science in clinical epidemiology degrees from Memorial University and completed her residency in anesthesia at Memorial. She also completed a Dalhousie University research followship in obstetric anesthesia at the IWK Health Centre. She is a Canadian-certified physician executive.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

