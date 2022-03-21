 Go to page content

Interim dean

Dr. Octavia Dobre appointed interim dean of Engineering and Applied Science

Teaching and Learning

March 21, 2022

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Octavia Dobre has been appointed interim dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, effective May 2, 2022, until April 28, 2023, or until a permanent dean is recruited, whichever occurs first.

Dr. Florentine Strzelczyk, provost and vice-president (academic), made the recommendation to the president, who approved Dr. Dobre’s appointment to the interim role.

Highly accomplished

Dr. Dobre replaces Dr. Greg Naterer who has been appointed vice president, academic and research, at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Dr. Dobre is a highly accomplished, award-winning scholar and researcher with more than 17 years of experience at Memorial.

She is currently professor, research chair, and associate dean of research in the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science. Her research interests include wireless technologies for beyond 5G networks, blind signal identification and parameter estimation techniques, transceiver optimization algorithms, as well as optical and underwater communications.

Dr. Dobre is a fellow of the Engineering Institute of Canada, a fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering and a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE). She is a member of the European Academy of Sciences and Arts, inaugural editor-in-chief of the IEEE Open Journal of the Communications Society and has contributed in a variety of roles to several reputable journals and to various flagship conferences.

Details on the search for permanent dean will be shared as they become available.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

A tent gathering during winter orientation on the St. John's campus.

March 22, 2022

Advancing Indigenous scholarship

Memorial University welcomes five new Indigenous scholars

From left, Dr. Margaret Steele, Dr. Imran Hack, Dianne Hack and Dr. Mark Berry stand masked in front of artwork

March 22, 2022

Giving back

Physician creates bursaries to honour supporters and to support students

Dr. Tana Allen wearing a white shirt and blue sweater, sitting in front a bookcase and books.

March 21, 2022

Research appointment

Acting associate vice-president (research) named

Daniel Okoro-Igwe wears a blue collared shirt and rests an arm on a weight stack.

March 18, 2022

Tops in Atlantic Canada

Business student wins $35,000 award

Two people sit on stairs, one has a laptop and the other a book.

March 17, 2022

Centring community

Memorial University growing Community Hubs pilot program

The side of a brick building with arched windows and a sky with leaves out of focus.

March 16, 2022

‘An honour’

New dean, School of Fine Arts, Grenfell Campus, announced