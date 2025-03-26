It’s all relative

Teaching and Learning

By Rebecca Newhook

Sisters and Memorial University psychology students Anna Feehan and Molly Feehan are both fascinated by how humans think, feel and behave — and they’re putting their academic knowledge to work through their co-operative education programs.

March 26 is the National Day of Work-Integrated Learning, a day to celebrate the successes of Canadian co-operative education students and programs.

Memorial’s co-operative education programs support nearly 2,000 students annually, enhancing student learning and engagement with employers.

The Faculty of Science’s Department of Psychology offers co-operative education programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Anna Feehan is a bachelor of science student majoring in psychology (co-op.), while her sister Molly Feehan is pursuing a master of applied psychological science (co-op.) degree.

Anna’s interest in psychology stems from her desire to learn more about how the brain and body interact and what makes people different from each other.

She says she joined the co-operative education program to gain relevant experience in her field of study, meet new people and get different ideas for potential career options.

“Going into the co-op. program, I had a plan to try and get three very different jobs for my three placements so I could get a variety of experience,” said Anna.

‘Loved the material’

Molly was drawn to psychology in her last year of high school, where she had the opportunity to take an Advanced Placement Psychology course.

“I took that class and never turned back,” she said. “I knew that psychology was for me because I loved the material.”

As she nears completion of her third and final work term at Memorial, Anna says she has developed lasting skills that she can apply in both her schoolwork and her career.

She says she learned qualitative data analysis, survey development and delivery, data and information management, communication and organizational skills during her work terms with Workplace NL and Memorial’s School of Pharmacy.

“And honestly so much more. Participation in co-op. has definitely had a positive impact on my degree.”

Her next step is her final year and her honours project with the Department of Psychology’s Sleep, Health and Wellness Lab, where she’ll be working with data from Young Adult Cancer Canada.

And then what?

“Getting two chances at work terms where I can gain experience and learn more about the field is invaluable.” — Molly Feehan

“My long-term goals are to pursue a career where I can help vulnerable populations, whether that be through counselling or some form of therapy,” said Anna. “Participation in co-op. has made me feel more confident and prepared with the skills that I have developed and I am excited to see what is next.”

Molly’s undergraduate degree didn’t include work terms, but the co-operative education experience was a significant factor in her interest in the Master of Applied Psychological Science Program (MAPS).

She says in addition to the coursework and research, the work terms were a “driving factor.”

“Getting two chances at work terms where I can gain experience and learn more about the field is invaluable. It can seem daunting to know how to join the workforce. I am hoping to feel fully equipped to go out in the world of work after graduation.”

Molly will complete her first master’s program work term this summer with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Department of Justice.

She’s excited to be working with three MAPS program graduates, who will have similar backgrounds as her.

“Since they know the structure and content of the program, they will tailor my experience to my degree,” she said. “I hope to be involved in research and evaluation projects to support the work of specialty courts such as Intimate Partner Violence Intervention Court, Mental Health Court and Drug Treatment Court, and other initiatives within the department.”

Anna’s co-operative education experience also had an impact on her sister.

“Some of my best experiences in co-op. came from an unexpected job opportunity.” — Anna Feehan

Molly says she really enjoyed witnessing Anna co-operative education experience and all the hard work she put into scoping out jobs and perfecting her applications.

“In each job, she has gone above and beyond the expectations of the employer and I really want to reflect the same qualities in my approach to my job.”

For her part, Anna says she gave Molly advice about having an open mind in the job search as “you never know what experience you may gain from different opportunities.”

“Some of my best experiences in co-op. came from an unexpected job opportunity. I also told her to make strong connections with her co-workers and supervisor because these are the people who help shape your experience.”