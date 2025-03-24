 Go to page content

Lead by example

Student-led sustainability initiative embraces 'safer and better’ research and education

Teaching and Learning

March 24, 2025

By Nicole Squires

A student-led initiative is embedding sustainability principles into education and research across all science disciplines at Memorial.

The Sustainable Science Commitment aims to unite the university’s scientific community by implementing sustainable practices.

While similar commitments at other institutions have focused solely on chemistry departments, Memorial’s Faculty of Science pledges to extend the commitment to all departments within the faculty, including Biochemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Earth Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Ocean Sciences, Physics and Physical Oceanography, and Psychology. The commitment also includes the Office of the Dean of Science and the faculty’s supply chain management.

‘Student champions’

The commitment’s signing was made possible through the dedication of Olivia Wyper and Mikhailey Wheeler, PhD students in the Department of Chemistry, who championed the initiative.

Student leaders Olivia Wyper and Mikhailey Wheeler, PhD students in the Department of Chemistry speak to the importance of sustainability in science.
Student leaders Olivia Wyper and Mikhailey Wheeler, PhD students in the Department of Chemistry, speak to the importance of sustainability in science during the event.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

The students worked closely with the dean’s office, faculty members and Memorial University alumna Dr. Juliana Vidal, senior program manager at Beyond Benign, which built the commitment’s framework, to bring it to fruition.

“Today is a testament to the faculty’s and university’s commitment to making our space safer and better for the environment,” said Ms. Wyper. “Even though it has “chemistry” in its name, this initiative extends to all science disciplines and, ideally, beyond.”

Ms. Wheeler says she has been studying green and sustainable chemistry since her undergraduate years at Memorial.

“Passing on that knowledge is something I care about deeply. That’s why seeing my university sign a commitment to improve its practices is so meaningful.” 

Dr. Travis Fridgen, interim dean of the faculty, says that science “has always” been about discovery and innovation, but with that comes responsibility.

“As scientists, we must lead by example, ensuring that our research and teaching contribute to a more sustainable future. This commitment is about integrating sustainability into every aspect of what we do — from our classrooms to our laboratories and beyond.”

Green chemistry for all disciplines

By adopting the commitment, the Faculty of Science pledges to implement sustainable practices in teaching and research, grow departmental resources, strengthen industry connections and drive systemic change in science education.

“Education plays a key role in sustainability,” said Ms. Wheeler. “By integrating these ideas into our teaching and research, we empower students and faculty to create lasting, positive change.”

Interim dean of Science Dr. Travis Fridgen holds the Sustainable Science Commitment document.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Some of the small but impactful steps include reducing paper use, turning off unused equipment and encouraging sustainable lab practices. 

“These might seem like minor actions, but together, they can have a significant impact,” Ms. Wheeler added.

Seventeen academic institutions across Canada, including McGill University, the University of Prince Edward Island and Concordia University, have signed the Green Chemistry Commitment.

“It’s so exciting to see my alma mater taking such powerful steps to promote a sustainable future through this commitment,” said Dr. Vidal. “Memorial University was the place where I learned about green chemistry and the tremendous impact that meaningful actions have.”

Building a greener future

The Sustainable Science Commitment sets a precedent for future initiatives, reinforcing Memorial University’s dedication to fostering a more sustainable community across units and campuses.

The signing event was held on Feb. 20 in the Core Science Facility’s whale atrium and concluded with a coffee and networking break, providing attendees an opportunity to discuss sustainability actions and share ideas.

Department heads, the interim Dean of Science, and student leaders gather for a group photograph with the the Green Chemistry Commitment certificate.
Faculty of Science department heads, the interim dean of Science and student leaders Olivia Wyper and Mikhailey Wheeler celebrate the signing of the Sustainable Science Commitment.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Nicole Squires is a communications advisor in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University. She can be reached at n.squires@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 20, 2025

Inspiring innovations

Student-led health tech companies win $40,000 at Mel Woodward Cup

March 20, 2025

Op-ed: Dr. Lindsay Cahill

EDI-led inclusive language increases the quality of scientific research, says Memorial chemist

March 14, 2025

Op-ed: Dr. Alyson Byrne

When politics reverses progress: the consequences of abandoning evidence-based DEI policies in the workplace

Four students sit at a long table while their professor stands behind them.

March 14, 2025

Real-world learning (curve)

Business, HKR students give St. John's Sports and Entertainment ‘road map’ for growth

March 13, 2025

Advancements and discoveries

Faculties of Medicine, Nursing receive nearly $5 million to seek health-care solutions and treatments

March 13, 2025

Studentview

Navigate trade turmoil by supporting Canadian businesses, says Gazette student columnist