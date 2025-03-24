Teaching and Learning

By Nicole Squires

A student-led initiative is embedding sustainability principles into education and research across all science disciplines at Memorial.

The Sustainable Science Commitment aims to unite the university’s scientific community by implementing sustainable practices.



While similar commitments at other institutions have focused solely on chemistry departments, Memorial’s Faculty of Science pledges to extend the commitment to all departments within the faculty, including Biochemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Earth Sciences, Mathematics and Statistics, Ocean Sciences, Physics and Physical Oceanography, and Psychology. The commitment also includes the Office of the Dean of Science and the faculty’s supply chain management.

‘Student champions’

The commitment’s signing was made possible through the dedication of Olivia Wyper and Mikhailey Wheeler, PhD students in the Department of Chemistry, who championed the initiative.

The students worked closely with the dean’s office, faculty members and Memorial University alumna Dr. Juliana Vidal, senior program manager at Beyond Benign, which built the commitment’s framework, to bring it to fruition.

“Today is a testament to the faculty’s and university’s commitment to making our space safer and better for the environment,” said Ms. Wyper. “Even though it has “chemistry” in its name, this initiative extends to all science disciplines and, ideally, beyond.”



Ms. Wheeler says she has been studying green and sustainable chemistry since her undergraduate years at Memorial.



“Passing on that knowledge is something I care about deeply. That’s why seeing my university sign a commitment to improve its practices is so meaningful.”

Dr. Travis Fridgen, interim dean of the faculty, says that science “has always” been about discovery and innovation, but with that comes responsibility.

“As scientists, we must lead by example, ensuring that our research and teaching contribute to a more sustainable future. This commitment is about integrating sustainability into every aspect of what we do — from our classrooms to our laboratories and beyond.”

Green chemistry for all disciplines

By adopting the commitment, the Faculty of Science pledges to implement sustainable practices in teaching and research, grow departmental resources, strengthen industry connections and drive systemic change in science education.

“Education plays a key role in sustainability,” said Ms. Wheeler. “By integrating these ideas into our teaching and research, we empower students and faculty to create lasting, positive change.”

Some of the small but impactful steps include reducing paper use, turning off unused equipment and encouraging sustainable lab practices.

“These might seem like minor actions, but together, they can have a significant impact,” Ms. Wheeler added.

Seventeen academic institutions across Canada, including McGill University, the University of Prince Edward Island and Concordia University, have signed the Green Chemistry Commitment.



“It’s so exciting to see my alma mater taking such powerful steps to promote a sustainable future through this commitment,” said Dr. Vidal. “Memorial University was the place where I learned about green chemistry and the tremendous impact that meaningful actions have.”

Building a greener future

The Sustainable Science Commitment sets a precedent for future initiatives, reinforcing Memorial University’s dedication to fostering a more sustainable community across units and campuses.



The signing event was held on Feb. 20 in the Core Science Facility’s whale atrium and concluded with a coffee and networking break, providing attendees an opportunity to discuss sustainability actions and share ideas.