Leadership change

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Cecilia Reynolds is nearing the end of her five-year term as deputy provost (students) and associate vice-president (academic), undergraduate studies.

She has opted not to pursue a second term and will complete her final year on March 31, 2018. She will take one year of administrative leave beginning on April 1, 2018, and will return to her faculty position in the Department of Gender Studies following her administrative leave.

“We are fortunate to have had Dr. Reynolds as a member of Memorial’s senior academic leadership team over the past several years,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic). “During her tenure, she successfully guided the deputy provost portfolio through significant change and oversaw the implementation of a variety of important initiatives aimed at supporting student success. I thank Dr. Reynolds for her steadfast commitment to Memorial.”

Details regarding the search process will be shared with the university community in the fall semester.