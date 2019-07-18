Teaching and Learning

By Susan White

Memorial University’s business faculty has been recognized as a Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner (ELP) by Bloomberg Education.

The program recognizes academic institutions that are leaders in experiential learning through the integration of Bloomberg terminal exercises in its curricula.

Impactful learning

At Memorial, nine Bloomberg terminals are located in the White Trading Lab at the Faculty of Business Administration.

“Bloomberg technology enables us to provide deeply impactful, real-world learning for our students,” said Dr. Erin Oldford, assistant professor of finance. “It also provides an essential tool for those Memorial students who are engaged in The Fund, allowing them to learn and use practical investment skills that will help give them an edge in finance careers once they graduate.”

Members of The Fund, Memorial’s student-managed investment fund, use the White Trading Lab and state-of-the-art Bloomberg technology to develop investment experience in financial markets by researching and managing an investment portfolio.

Memorial’s Bloomberg terminals may also be used by any student, staff or faculty member at the university, and instructional tutorials are regularly offered to improve understanding of how the technology may be used in all aspects of academia.

“We’re pleased that Bloomberg has recognized our excellence in experiential learning by naming us a Bloomberg Experiential Learning Partner,” said Dr. Isabelle Dostaler, dean. “Not only does it reflect our leadership in this area, but it also helps ensure that our finance graduates benefit from our reputation for excellence.”

Alumni support

The White Trading Lab was created in 2011 through a donation from alumnus Brad White (B. Comm. ’91), co-founder, partner and chair of EdgeHill Partners in Toronto, ON. Josh Quinton (B.Comm. (Co-op.) ’07), then an equity derivatives specialist at Bloomberg New York, helped negotiate the donation of operating software and equipment from Bloomberg.

In 2018, Mr. White donated a further $100,000 to help created The Fund, and Luke O’Brien (B. Comm. (Co-op.) ’97), vice-president, portfolio manager and wealth advisor at RBC Dominion Securities Inc. in St. John’s, also donated $50,000.