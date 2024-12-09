Math legacy

Teaching and Learning

By Nicole Squires

Memorial University once again emerged victorious from the Science Atlantic Mathematics Problem-Solving Competition, continuing its record of excellence on the Atlantic Canadian math scene.

Memorial’s math teams have consistently demonstrated their prowess in the competition since 2015, securing first place in all but two.

Every October, Science Atlantic hosts its annual Mathematics, Statistics and Computer Science Conference, which gathers experts and enthusiasts interested in the interplay of mathematics and computing to foster learning and discussion.



The competitions draw students from universities across Atlantic Canada, challenging them with complex mathematical problems that test creativity and critical thinking.

This year Gavin Hull, of the departments of Mathematics and Statistics and Computer Science, Faculty of Science, and Eric Goulding, of the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science, led Memorial University to its seventh win in the past nine official competitions, reinforcing the university’s dominance in the field of problem-solving.

Meet the 2024 champions

For Mr. Hull and Mr. Goulding, math competitions are more than just a contest. They’re a passion.

In fact, the two men have been competing together since junior high school.

“The reason I love math competitions is because, in a sense, they distill learning to its purest form,” said Mr. Hull, whose mother is a math teacher. “It’s just you and the problem — no grades, no prescribed methods, no expectations.”

Mr. Goulding says the pair’s success stems from the lengthy preparation they put in before the event.

Science Atlantic provides more than 40 years’ worth of past questions, so the students used them to practise with.

“Problem-solving is a valuable life skill,” said Mr. Hull. “The competitions teach you to break down problems and think creatively.”

Mr. Goulding added: “It’s also a lot of fun and it’s great to connect with others who share the same interests.”

The pair credits Joanne Sparkes, their high school math teacher, for championing their involvement in competitive math.

They say Ms. Sparkes was “a huge influence” on them, expressing gratitude for the foundation she provided that prepared them for university-level success.

The road to victory

Memorial’s consistently strong showing at Science Atlantic is no coincidence.

The Department of Mathematics and Statistics cultivates a thriving community of math enthusiasts through local competitions, practice sessions and participation in prestigious events like the William Lowell Putnam Mathematical Competition, one of the most challenging math contests in the world and hosted by the Mathematical Association of America.

“Math competitions are a lot of fun.” — Dr. Tom Baird

For Dr. Tom Baird, Department of Mathematics and Statistics and chair of Memorial’s mathematics competition committee, the equation is simple: great students, dedicated faculty members and a passion for problem-solving add up to an unbeatable formula for success.

“Math competitions present students with problems that are more fun and challenging than they typically find in the classroom, often requiring clever ideas, so solving them can be quite gratifying,” he said. “Mainly though, math competitions are a lot of fun.”

Practice makes perfect

With their eyes now set on the upcoming Putnam competition taking place on Dec. 7, the math champs continue to hone their skills.

The Putnam competition is two, three-hour sessions during which students try to answer 12 problem-solving questions.

The median score each year is usually either 0 or 1, meaning at least half of the students who take the exam either get one point, or none at all.

Both Mr. Hull and Mr. Goulding competed in the Putnam competition last year, and recommend that other students sign up.

“It’s been a great experience, and I’d encourage anyone interested in math to get involved,” Mr. Goulding said. “The skills you gain go far beyond the classroom.”