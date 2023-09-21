Message from the provost

Teaching and Learning

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

I am reaching out to address concerns regarding current diplomatic tensions between Canada and India.

I want to assure all students, faculty and staff from India that we are here for you during this difficult time. We understand that media stories on the latest developments may cause great concern and unease. There are resources available to you if you need them, and please do not hesitate to reach out.

We offer a number of online and phone-based community mental health and wellness supports for students on all campuses, which can be accessed through the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre website. See here for more information. Additional support services for students at Grenfell can be found at Counselling and Psychology Services.

The Employee Assistance Program is available to faculty and staff 24 hours a day and information about how to access services is available online.

Memorial is fortunate to welcome and support students from all over the world. It is our duty to uphold their rights to safety and well-being, a duty we have towards all members of our community.

I am proud of our diverse, safe and inclusive community, and I am committed to ensuring that all students, faculty and staff feel safe and supported on our campuses.

If you feel unsafe on campus at any time, please contact Campus Enforcement and Patrol at 709-864-4100 on the St. John’s campus or at the Marine Institute; 1-709-637-6210 at Grenfell Campus.

The Internationalization Office is also here to support students who may have questions during this time. Inquiries can be directed here.