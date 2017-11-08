Perpetually curious?

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Student submissions for the 2018 Memorial University Award for Outstanding Self-Directed Learning are now being accepted.

The the self-directed learning award specifically celebrates undergraduate students with the qualities and skills that enable them to manage components of their own learning and successfully undertake self-directed learning projects.

Today’s students have greater access to and more choice in activities and resources to pursue their learning goals than did generations of students before them.

Aided by an emphasis on experiential learning, the opportunities afforded by the Internet and digital technologies and Memorial University’s commitment to engagement with the wider community, many students are gaining knowledge and skills outside of traditional classroom environments.

Students recognized by this award are curious, creative, independent, confident, and persistent — well-equipped to become lifelong self-directed learners.

Deadline Jan. 29

One award is presented annually.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 29. The recipient will be recognized with a $1,000 cash award and a framed certificate. As part of the awards presentation, they will also be invited to make a presentation to undergraduate students about their self-directed learning experience.

All current undergraduate students enrolled in degree, certificate or diploma programs at any campus of Memorial, full time or part time, who are in good standing are invited to apply.

Full application details, criteria and guidelines are available here.