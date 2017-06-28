Program approved

Teaching and Learning

By Heidi Wicks

A new program for practicing pharmacists will begin in fall 2018.

The working professionals program is an opportunity for practising pharmacists to expand their knowledge, skills and abilities to embrace the changing scope and advance the practice of pharmacy. Graduates will receive a clinical doctor of pharmacy degree.

“With the introduction of the entry-to-practice Pharm.D. program, which will replace the current bachelor of science (pharmacy) program, we want to ensure that we are able to offer Memorial’s alumni and other practising pharmacists in the province with the opportunity to keep their knowledge and skills current,” said Dr. Lisa Bishop, interim dean of the school.

In addition to online coursework, the program includes two short on-campus clinical skills workshops, applied learning activities, and two six-week experiential learning rotations. The program can be completed either as a three- or four-year option.

Dr. Bishop says the curriculum is inclusive of innovative practice experiences in the form of applied learning and replaces the need for traditional clinical rotations in the early to mid-stages of the program.

This model offers practitioners the opportunity to apply concepts and advance their skills at their current practice.

Geographically flexible, interactive, convenient

While admission priority goes to pharmacists who practise in Newfoundland and Labrador or who have graduated from Memorial’s School of Pharmacy program, applicants are welcome from all across Canada.

“While the program can be completed from anywhere, the opportunity to interact with fellow students and instructors is still there, and for students with families, they can complete their coursework during times that suit their schedule.” said Dr. Bishop. “We see the value in providing an advanced degree, which will help support the health-care system.”

The program is being developed with Memorial’s Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL) and is the first online program of its kind in Atlantic Canada, says Robert Wells, interim director, CITL.

“It’s also our first partnership with the School of Pharmacy, so this program is a significant milestone for Memorial,” said Mr. Wells.

“Not only will students in the pharmacy community have the convenience and flexibility of completing the majority of this program online, they will also have access to a wealth of resources and support from our staff to ensure they reach their full potential.”

Admission requirements inclusive

Pharmacists eligible for admission include those who have graduated with a bachelor’s degree from an accredited Canadian pharmacy program or the former pharmacist diploma program offered by the former Newfoundland and Labrador College of Trades and Technology, or have passed the Pharmacy Examining Board of Canada qualifying exam.

“It is important for the School of Pharmacy to support each other in efforts to reinforce the value of the pharmacists’ service.” — Dr. Lisa Bishop

Dr. Bishop says the school is looking forward to offering the program to the wider pharmacy community.

“With the evolving role of the pharmacist, we continue to collaborate with the local pharmacy community to support new knowledge, skills and services,” she said.

“It is important for the School of Pharmacy to support each other in efforts to reinforce the value of the pharmacists’ service in patient care and the health-care system.”

The online application will be available in October 2017 with an application deadline of Feb. 1, 2018. For further information, visit the School of Pharmacy website.