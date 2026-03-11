Registration open

Teaching and Learning

By Memorial University

Environmental sustainability.

That’s the theme of Memorial University’s International Equity, Diversity, Inclusion, and Anti-Racism (EDI-AR) Conference, taking place on the St. John’s campus this spring.

Organized by the Office of the Vice-Provost, EDI-AR, the hybrid event will be on Thursday, May 7, in the Education building in person and online.

Conference registration is now open for both in-person and virtual attendance, with flexible pricing options available.

Attendants joining from outside of St. John’s can avail of affordable accommodations available on campus.

“This year marks our third annual EDI-AR conference, and we’re proud to continue this important university initiative while delivering a program that drives innovation, connection and meaningful change,” said Cherry Ralhan-Khanna, program manager for the Office of the Vice-Provost, EDI-AR.

‘Forward-thinking presenters’

The conference brings together students, staff, researchers, faculty, community leaders, and industry experts in the fields of EDI-AR from around the world.

“This year, we are delivering a program of forward-thinking presenters who will share environmentally sustainable initiatives through an EDI-AR lens, highlighting ethical research, policy and practice, climate justice education and strategies for equitable systems change,” said Ralhan-Khanna.

Participants will learn from one another about innovative and creative ways to design and implement environmentally sustainable and equity-focused programs and policies in post-secondary institutions, community groups, industry, associations and not-for-profit organizations.

Attendees can expect an enriching experience with a range of panel speakers, workshops, discussions and networking opportunities.

Panel speakers announced

Dr. Shegufa Shetranjiwalla-Merchant is an assistant professor in the School of Science and Environment at Grenfell Campus.

Dr. Shetranjiwalla-Merchant’s research focuses on designing sustainable, eco-friendly materials from biomass and commodity plastics. She combines green chemistry principles with life-cycle assessment tools to measure environmental impacts of chemical products.

Jamie Jackman is the program co-ordinator for community connections and education at the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems at Memorial’s Labrador Campus.

His interests cover food sovereignty, northern-based agriculture and community development and engagement.

Dr. Katleen Robert is an associate professor of ocean technology in the School of Ocean Technology at the Marine Institute.

Dr. Robert’s work focuses on seafloor and habitat mapping, where she aims to map the spatial complexity of the ocean from the seafloor to the surface to improve our understanding of species-environment relationships, monitor change and inform conservation measures.

Register now

More information about the conference can be found online.

For questions about the conference and registration, please contact Cherry Ralhan-Khanna.