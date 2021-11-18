Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial University joins post-secondary institutions across Canada today, Nov. 18, in signing the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion.

The signing will take place virtually and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Memorial is one of more than 40 Canadian post-secondary institutions signing the charter and committing to taking action to eliminate barriers for Black scholars, students, faculty, staff and others.

“As the only Canadian post-secondary institution in Newfoundland and Labrador, Memorial University is committed to ending anti-Black racism and fostering Black inclusion in higher education and in our communities,” said President Vianne Timmons.

“We have made some progress in recent years, but we have much more to do to create a safe, accepting and respectful environment for Black people across all of our campuses. In partnership with Dr. Delores Mullings, our first vice-provost of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism, we are working towards creating our university’s first strategic plan for equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.”

National action plan

The Scarborough Charter is the first national action plan to redress anti-Black racism and foster Black inclusion in higher education in Canada.

“I am pleased that Memorial is signing the Scarborough Charter and I look forward to leading meaningful and collaborative action to eliminate anti-Black systemic racism through our commitment to this charter,” said Dr. Mullings.

“We are beginning this process with initiating a call to Black students, staff and faculty across campuses to join us at our community table in early December.”

This will provide an opportunity for Black students, staff and faculty to come together to strategize and build relationships and shape their experiences at Memorial while contributing to the university’s anti-Black racism and Black inclusion plans.

The charter grew out of the October 2020 National Dialogues and Action for Inclusive Higher Education and Communities, and was led by the Office of the Vice-President and principal for the University of Toronto Scarborough, in consultation with Black scholars, activists, civic and political leaders, and communities.