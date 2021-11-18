 Go to page content

Scarborough Charter

Memorial signs charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion

Teaching and Learning

Nov. 18, 2021

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial University joins post-secondary institutions across Canada today, Nov. 18, in signing the Scarborough Charter on Anti-Black Racism and Black Inclusion.

A black and white photo of two people clasping hands.

The signing will take place virtually and will be livestreamed on YouTube.

Memorial is one of more than 40 Canadian post-secondary institutions signing the charter and committing to taking action to eliminate barriers for Black scholars, students, faculty, staff and others.

“As the only Canadian post-secondary institution in Newfoundland and Labrador, Memorial University is committed to ending anti-Black racism and fostering Black inclusion in higher education and in our communities,” said President Vianne Timmons.

“We have made some progress in recent years, but we have much more to do to create a safe, accepting and respectful environment for Black people across all of our campuses. In partnership with Dr. Delores Mullings, our first vice-provost of equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism, we are working towards creating our university’s first strategic plan for equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.”

National action plan

The Scarborough Charter is the first national action plan to redress anti-Black racism and foster Black inclusion in higher education in Canada.

“I am pleased that Memorial is signing the Scarborough Charter and I look forward to leading meaningful and collaborative action to eliminate anti-Black systemic racism through our commitment to this charter,” said Dr. Mullings.

“We are beginning this process with initiating a call to Black students, staff and faculty across campuses to join us at our community table in early December.”

This will provide an opportunity for Black students, staff and faculty to come together to strategize  and build relationships and shape their experiences at Memorial while contributing to the university’s anti-Black racism and Black inclusion plans.

The charter grew out of the October 2020 National Dialogues and Action for Inclusive Higher Education and Communities, and was led by the Office of the Vice-President and principal for the University of Toronto Scarborough, in consultation with Black scholars, activists, civic and political leaders, and communities.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Cans of a Whale of a Time beer lined up to show a full image of a blue whale skeleton on the labels.

Nov. 18, 2021

A whale of an ale

Faculty of Science, Landwash Brewery partner on unique new beer

Dr. Neil Bose wears a blue suit, white shirt and blue and white striped tie and stands in front of a glass wall.

Nov. 18, 2021

Op-ed: Dr. Neil Bose

Research Week highlights Memorial's commitment to making the world a better place

An image of a wave with the Blue Economy symposium registration information.

Nov. 17, 2021

Blue economy

Marine Institute hosts symposium on ocean science and sustainability

Design featuring a star, leaves and trophy.

Nov. 16, 2021

Sustained excellence

University Research Professorship provides valuable time for awardees

A wavy black, grey, yellow and white background

Nov. 15, 2021

Employee town hall

Employees invited to town hall with senior leaders on Wednesday, Nov. 24

A group of schoolchildren sit in front of a projection screen with a person on it.

Nov. 12, 2021

Desire to inspire

Climbing expert speaking to school-aged students since 2005