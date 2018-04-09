Search committee established

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

A search committee has been established for the role of associate vice-president (academic), students.

This role was previously held by Dr. Cecilia Reynolds, who completed her five-year term in the role at the end of March.

Elected and appointed

The membership consists of four elected members and four appointed members.

The elected members are Timothy Steeves, School of Music; Dr. Diana De Carvalho, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. Alexander Bihlo, Faculty of Science; and Anil Raheja, Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science.

The appointed members are Dr. Andy Foster, associate dean (undergraduate and administration), Faculty of Science; Brad Greeley, MUNSU (student representative); Dr. Alex Marland, associate dean (undergraduate), Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic) — chair.

Updates on this internal search will be shared with the university community as they become available.