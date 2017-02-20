Search committees established

In accordance with the Procedures Governing the Appointment, Review, Promotion and Tenure of Academic Administrators, separate search committees have been established for the roles of dean, School of Pharmacy, and university registrar.
The following individuals have agreed to be members of the search committee for the position of dean, School of Pharmacy.
Elected members from the School of Pharmacy:
- Dr. Noriko Daneshtalab, assistant professor
- Dr. John Hawboldt, associate professor
- Dr. Debbie Kelly, associate professor
- Dr. Hai Nguyen, assistant professor
Appointed members:
- Stacy Collins, student representative
- Dr. Alice Gaudine, dean, School of Nursing
- Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic) – chair
- Wanda Spurrell, co-ordinator, Structured Practice Experience Program, School of Pharmacy
The following individuals have agreed to be members of the search committee for the position of university registrar.
- Hillary Bellows, director of advocacy, Memorial University Students’ Union
- Stephen Dodge, director, Department of Human Resources
- Leslie Noftall, registrar, Marine Institute
- Sharon Noftall-Bennett, registrar, Grenfell Campus
- Dr. Cecilia Reynolds, deputy provost and associate vice-president (academic) undergraduate studies – search committee chair
- Maryam Shaheen, executive director, Campus Life, Graduate Students’ Union
- Dr. Shannon Sullivan, chair, Senate Committee on Undergraduate Studies
- Dr. Ian Sutherland, dean, School of Music