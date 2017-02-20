Search committees established

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

In accordance with the Procedures Governing the Appointment, Review, Promotion and Tenure of Academic Administrators, separate search committees have been established for the roles of dean, School of Pharmacy, and university registrar.

The following individuals have agreed to be members of the search committee for the position of dean, School of Pharmacy.

Elected members from the School of Pharmacy:

Dr. Noriko Daneshtalab, assistant professor

Dr. John Hawboldt, associate professor

Dr. Debbie Kelly, associate professor

Dr. Hai Nguyen, assistant professor

Appointed members:

Stacy Collins, student representative

Dr. Alice Gaudine, dean, School of Nursing

Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic) – chair

Wanda Spurrell, co-ordinator, Structured Practice Experience Program, School of Pharmacy

The following individuals have agreed to be members of the search committee for the position of university registrar.