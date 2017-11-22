Searches begin

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Dr. Heather Carnahan will complete her first term as dean of the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation on Aug. 31, 2018, and has opted not to seek renewal for a second term.

Rob Wells has held the role of interim director of the Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL) since August 2016.

Search committees

Separate search committees have been established for the role of dean of the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation and permanent director for CITL.

“Dr. Carnahan has been a great asset to the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation and to the academic leadership team at Memorial,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic).

“I thank her for her commitment to the success of the unit, and I wish her well with future endeavours. I would also like to acknowledge and thank Rob Wells, who swiftly stepped into the interim director role in CITL last year. His strong leadership has seen the unit through this time of transition between permanent directors.”

In accordance with the Procedures Governing the Appointment, Review, Promotion and Tenure of Academic Administrators, a committee for the deanship in Human Kinetics and Recreation has been established with the following membership:

Elected members from the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation:

Dr. Duane Button, associate professor

Dr. Daniel Fuller, assistant professor

Dr. Angela Loucks-Atkinson, associate professor

Dr. Kevin Power, associate professor

Appointed members:

Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic) – chair

Dr. Isabelle Dostaler, dean, Faculty of Business Administration

Nehara Herat, MUNSU (student representative)

Dr. Reza Tabrizchi, associate dean (research and graduate studies), Faculty of Medicine

The following individuals have agreed to be members of the search committee for the position of director, CITL: