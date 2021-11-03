Seeking volunteers

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial is embarking on a strategic planning process to carefully and intentionally advance institutional goals on equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.

The process is taking place under the guidance of Dr. Delores V. Mullings, vice-provost, equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism (EDI-AR).

Memorial University is calling on students, staff, faculty, and alumni to consider participating as members of the university’s EDI-AR Strategic Planning Team.

The planning group will work collaboratively and in consultation with the university’s communities to advance institutional goals on equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism.

“A lot of great work has already been done, and yet there is much more to do,” said Dr. Mullings.

“We are looking for engaged, committed and critical thinkers across all of Memorial’s campuses to help us establish Memorial’s first actionable EDI-AR strategy, to initiate our path to become a leading EDI-AR giant in Canadian post-secondary institutions.”

The members will help shape the strategic planning and implementation journey including but not limited to participating in one designated working group; attending skills development and orientation; conducting environmental scans of Memorial’s EDI-AR activities; engaging with Memorial’s communities; providing advice, direction and recommendations to the drafting of the EDI-AR Strategic Plan; reflecting on feedback provided during the consultation and information received through environmental scans; participating in thematic review of feedback; assisting with the development of the strategic plan document; contributing to the EDI-AR implementation strategy; and helping to identify resource material and develop orientation toolboxes.

Who should apply

The EDI-AR Strategic Planning Team will reflect the nuanced complexities of university communities and Canada as a whole, including students, staff, faculty and alumni from across all campuses and portfolios.

This is a two-year commitment. In the spirit of reciprocity, the EDI-AR Strategic Planning Team will build a community, develop lasting relationships, improve knowledge and skills, create networks and work collaboratively on its journey together.

Please select your top two areas of interest listed on the application form for consideration to be placed in a working group. The areas of interest are campus culture; community engagement; curriculum (teaching and learning); human resources and employment; research and creative activities; and student success.

How to apply

All applications must be submitted online. The form will remain open until Nov. 15, 2021. The university community will be notified of the appointments by Nov. 30.

You will have an opportunity to contribute to the creation of Memorial University’s EDI-AR Strategic Plan through a wide-ranging consultation process even if you are not a member of the team.