Self-direction wanted

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

All current undergraduate students enrolled in degree, certificate or diploma programs at any campus of Memorial, full-time or part-time, and who are in good standing are invited to apply for the 2019 Memorial University Award for Outstanding Self-directed Learning.

Full application details, criteria and guidelines are available online.

Feb. 25 deadline

One award is presented annually and the deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

The recipient will be recognized with a $1,000 cash award and a personalized and framed scroll. As part of the awards event, the recipient will be invited to make a presentation about their self-directed learning experience.

“Unlike any other student award offered at Memorial to date, the self-directed learning award specifically celebrates undergraduate students with the qualities and skills that enable them to manage components of their own learning and successfully undertake self-directed learning projects,” said Dr. Noreen Golfman, provost and vice-president (academic).

Today’s students have greater access to and more choice in activities and resources to pursue their learning goals than did generations of students before them.

Aided by an emphasis on experiential learning, the opportunities afforded by the internet and digital technologies, and Memorial University’s commitment to engagement with the wider community, many students are gaining knowledge and skills outside of traditional classroom environments.

“If you recognize a student who is curious, creative, independent, confident and persistent — well equipped to become lifelong, self-directed learners, encourage them to apply for this award,” said Dr. Golfman.