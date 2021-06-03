 Go to page content

Shining star

President Vianne Timmons receives international education award

Teaching and Learning

June 3, 2021

By Nora Daly

President Vianne Timmons can add another honour to her long list of national awards.

She is being recognized by Global Women in Education with its 2020 Glow Ed Influential Women in International Education Award.

This award recognizes a woman who has made an exceptional contribution to achieving internationalization goals in Canadian education or who has advanced the international education profession at the national level.

Humbling and wonderful

“I’m thrilled to be honoured in this way by Glow Ed,” said Dr. Timmons. “I’ve worked in different areas of international education for many years, recognizing the importance it has to the Canadian education system and beyond. To be recognized in this way is truly humbling – and wonderful!”

Dr. Timmons’ work in international education began more than 20 years ago when she worked at the University of Prince Edward Island and gained steam when she assumed the role of president at the University of Regina in 2008.

Under her leadership, there was a remarkable increase in international activity and internationalization of the university.

Free webinar

Dr. Timmons will receive her award, together with Ann Buller, president emeritus of Centennial College, the other award recipient, on June 9 at 5 p.m.

The ceremony, which includes a 90-minute conversation with the award winners, will be broadcast online and is free to join. Visit here to register.

Nora Daly is senior communications advisor (executive). She can be reached at ndaly@mun.ca.

