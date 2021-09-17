 Go to page content

Solid foundation

Vice-provost, EDI, set to begin community engagement process

Teaching and Learning

Sept. 17, 2021

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial’s new vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), is ready to hit the ground running.

Dr. Delores Mullings is developing a plan to help guide Memorial along the path to becoming a leading Canadian university dedicated to achieving its EDI goals and objectives.

“I am keen to get started on the important work to make Memorial an EDI giant,” said Dr. Mullings in a video address.

“I know we will get there together, working across campuses, units, functions and roles.”

Dr. Mullings will start with a cross-campus consultation process in the coming weeks.

Dr. Mullings can be contacted at vpedi@mun.ca or at 864-8411.

Jennifer Batten is manager of communications in the Office of the Provost and Vice-President (Academic). She can be reached at jbatten@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

The Emera Innovation Exchange on Signal Hill Campus, a grey, white and black building, is seen at dusk with downtown St. John's visible in the background with a setting sun.

Sept. 17, 2021

Hidden Memorial

Take a virtual tour through the old Battery Hotel

Three students walk away from the camera on a tree-lined pathway.

Sept. 17, 2021

Rising enrolment

Memorial's campuses continue to see record numbers

A person stands next to a black rail with Memorial's Arts and Administration and Science buildings in the background. The leaves of some trees are a red and orange colour, while other leaves are green.

Sept. 16, 2021

Proposals welcome

Two funding opportunities open to university community

The words "MUN Up" are in yellow and pink in a black circle. A purple and pink cloudy sky is the backdrop. The words "The sky's the limit with Memorial's new resource hub" appear in white at the bottom.

Sept. 15, 2021

Awarding support

National recognition for 'one-stop-shop' student support

Mikayla Downey smiles at the camera and leans on a wall, wearing a black shirt with a white pattern on it. A window is behind.

Sept. 14, 2021

‘Givers of the world’

Celebrating 25 years of student support by the Fry Family Foundation

Glenn Blackwood is wearing a black suit and speaking at a podium in front of an audience. There are multiple microphones on the podium and banners behind him.

Sept. 14, 2021

‘A great job’

Glenn Blackwood completes 16 years leading the Marine Institute