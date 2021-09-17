Solid foundation

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

Memorial’s new vice-provost, equity, diversity and inclusion (EDI), is ready to hit the ground running.

Dr. Delores Mullings is developing a plan to help guide Memorial along the path to becoming a leading Canadian university dedicated to achieving its EDI goals and objectives.

“I am keen to get started on the important work to make Memorial an EDI giant,” said Dr. Mullings in a video address.

“I know we will get there together, working across campuses, units, functions and roles.”

Dr. Mullings will start with a cross-campus consultation process in the coming weeks.

Dr. Mullings can be contacted at vpedi@mun.ca or at 864-8411.