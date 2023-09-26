 Go to page content

Student enrolment tallied

Memorial University's enrolment remains steady at 'healthy' level

Teaching and Learning

Sept. 26, 2023

By Jill Hunt

As the university community enters the fourth week of the fall 2023 semester, 18,912 students are settling into the routine of university life.

Overall, Memorial has seen a 0.6 per cent decrease in the number of students, as of Sept. 20, which was the last day for students to add undergraduate courses.

Undergraduate enrolment is down overall 3.2 per cent. Graduate enrolment increased overall 8.1 per cent compared to last fall with a notable increase in the number of full-time students.

“Overall enrolment at Memorial is at a healthy level, consistent with pre-pandemic levels, when the university had record enrolment,” said Dr. Lokash, provost and vice-president (academic). “Welcoming and supporting every student who chooses to study here is our top priority, and we look forward to a productive fall semester.”

Recruitment and retention plan

Memorial University is in the very early stages of developing a new Student Enrolment and Retention Plan (SERP) that is inclusive of all campus locations and levels of study that will support recruitment and retention enrolment objectives.

“A sustainable enrolment plan is a crucial component of Memorial’s overall objectives,” said Dr. Lokash. “Aligning student enrolment and retention goals with Memorial’s strategic plan will position Memorial and our students for success.”

This pan-university work will be undertaken by committees that will have representation from across Memorial’s campuses.

It will include Dr. Lokash as a champion and Dr. Lee Ann McKivor, university registrar, as a leading voice.

A woman smiling at camera wearing a white turtleneck with dark jacket.
Dr. Lee Ann McKivor
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

The planning and administrative support will be led by the Office of the Registrar.

“A key priority for the Office of the Registrar is student enrolment, including recruitment and retention,” said Dr. McKivor. “As we embark on this new Student Enrolment and Retention Plan, through broad consultations, we aim to establish clear long-term goals for Memorial.”

Jill Hunt is the manager of marketing and communications in the Office of the Registrar. She can be reached at jmhunt@mun.ca.

Topics

