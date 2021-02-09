Teaching forum recap

Teaching and Learning

By Courtenay Griffin

President Vianne Timmons and Dr. Gavan Watson, associate vice-president, teaching and learning, and director of CITL (Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning), co-hosted a virtual teaching forum attended by faculty members and instructional staff on Jan. 27.

The video of the session in its entirety is available below.

During the event, participants engaged in a dialogue on approaches to enhance students’ learning experiences in a remote teaching and learning environment.

Topics included establishing connections with students, academic integrity, accommodating students’ anxiety over online participation, managing course workload, rethinking assessments, soliciting student feedback and more.

Close to 100 people tuned in. The discussion was guided by experiences shared by guest instructors, as well as participant questions and comments.

Questions were submitted by participants in advance; however, some of the questions did not get addressed during the event. Written responses from CITL staff with expertise in online instruction and technologies are available here.