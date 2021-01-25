Teaching and Learning

By Courtenay Griffin

Memorial President Vianne Timmons and Dr. Gavan Watson, associate vice-president (teaching and learning) and director, Centre for Innovation in Teaching and Learning (CITL), are co-hosting an online forum for faculty members and instructional staff to discuss teaching successes, strategies and opportunities to enhance students’ learning experiences.

Watch the video below to hear from Dr. Watson and what you can expect during the forum.

CITL staff with expertise in online instruction and technology will also be on hand to offer suggested solutions for any remote teaching challenges you may be experiencing.

Join the conversation on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

How to attend

Members of the Memorial community who plan on attending this event should visit here to enrol in the course called “Teaching Forum.”

The link, which requires your MUN Login, will automatically enrol you and take you to the course site in Brightspace. This can be done at any point between now and the event start time.

On Jan. 27, return to Brightspace prior to the 10:30 a.m. start time to join the event. There will be two options for joining the forum: a Webex link that will allow you to ask questions and join the conversation or a view-only YouTube stream for those who want to watch the event but not actively participate.

Please note the Webex event is limited to 1,000 participants. If that number is reached, all additional attendees will be directed to the view-only stream.

Multiple ways to participate

As with previous town hall and forum events, questions or comments can be submitted in advance via email to contactCITL@mun.ca or during the event using the Q&A feature.

Attendees will also have the option to appear on screen to share their perspective. During the event, attendees can let the moderator know they’d like to speak and, time permitting, their status will be changed from audience member to presenter while they speak to President Timmons and Dr. Watson.

To avail of this option, attendees must have their audio and video turned on. In the interest of time and ensuring we hear from as many participants as possible, we ask that anyone who comes on screen to speak keeps their remarks brief.

The event will be recorded and shared with university community at a later date.

While the conversation is focused on instructional stories, strategies and issues, students and staff members are welcome to attend.