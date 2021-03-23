 Go to page content

The last class

Teaching Tuesdays: President Vianne Timmons

Teaching and Learning | Remote Life

March 23, 2021

By Mandy Cook

In this week’s edition of Teaching Tuesdays, the Gazette’s Remote Life series has a special guest: President Vianne Timmons.

Dr. Timmons contributed to the teaching and learning feature in order to highlight something that tends to get lost in the lifecycle of a semester – the last class.

While the first day of class comes with a naturally built-in energy and purpose, the last class tends to “end with a whimper, instead of a bang.”

In the below video produced by Memorial’s Centre for Teaching and Learning, President Timmons urges instructors to see the last class of the semester as an opportunity to make a lasting, meaningful and positive impact on learners – and to put smiles on faces. She also shares a memory from her teaching days that made a particular impact on her.

Next week in Teaching Tuesdays, you’ll meet the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s Dr. Bruce Quinton.

When the pandemic hit, Dr. Quinton implemented Remote LabNet, an application that enables students to remotely access university computer labs in order to use the software they contain to complete their training. Now, it’s being used in other faculties and schools across Memorial to help students with remote learning.

Check out all the Teaching Tuesdays videos on the Centre for Innovation and Teaching and Learning’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

Mandy Cook is the news editor with Marketing & Communications. She can be reached at mandyc@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 24, 2021

Screen-side chat

Two minutes with the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre’s Dr. Lisa Moores

March 24, 2021

Opportunity for action

Fund offloading devices for patients with diabetes, say medical students

Dr. Guangju Zhai is awarded $971,550 in funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research to study the causes of osteoarthritis.

March 23, 2021

‘One step closer’

Genetics expert awarded more than $970,000 to investigate osteoarthritis

The School of Music is welcoming its first Indigenous artist-thinker as part of a new residency program.

March 22, 2021

Framework approved

Board of Regents endorses first Strategic Framework for Indigenization

A woman leans on a stone wall

March 22, 2021

Neurodiverse learning

Students with developmental disabilities can thrive – in the right conditions

Pictures is the building in which the Faculty of Business Administration at Memorial University of Newfoundland is housed.

March 19, 2021

‘Wildest dream’

Atlantic Canadian standout: Business student nabs $30,000 award