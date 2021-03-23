Teaching and Learning | Remote Life

By Mandy Cook

In this week’s edition of Teaching Tuesdays, the Gazette’s Remote Life series has a special guest: President Vianne Timmons.

Dr. Timmons contributed to the teaching and learning feature in order to highlight something that tends to get lost in the lifecycle of a semester – the last class.

While the first day of class comes with a naturally built-in energy and purpose, the last class tends to “end with a whimper, instead of a bang.”

In the below video produced by Memorial’s Centre for Teaching and Learning, President Timmons urges instructors to see the last class of the semester as an opportunity to make a lasting, meaningful and positive impact on learners – and to put smiles on faces. She also shares a memory from her teaching days that made a particular impact on her.

Next week in Teaching Tuesdays, you’ll meet the Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science’s Dr. Bruce Quinton.

When the pandemic hit, Dr. Quinton implemented Remote LabNet, an application that enables students to remotely access university computer labs in order to use the software they contain to complete their training. Now, it’s being used in other faculties and schools across Memorial to help students with remote learning.

Check out all the Teaching Tuesdays videos on the Centre for Innovation and Teaching and Learning’s YouTube and Facebook channels.