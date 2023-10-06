Tourism boost

Teaching and Learning

By Melanie Callahan

From breathtaking landscapes, diverse and inclusive experiences and friendly people from coast to coast, it is easy to see why Newfoundland and Labrador is a world-class tourism destination.

It is fitting then, that the Government of Canada is investing in Grenfell Campus, Memorial University to foster innovation and leadership skills in the growing tourism industry.

Gudie Hutchings, minister of Rural Economic Development and minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, announced a non-repayable contribution of $100,000 to Grenfell Campus through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador will provide $32,500 in non-repayable funding from the Regional Development Program for this project.

The investment will assess the feasibility of new programming in strategic tourism leadership. The goal is to develop a professional program that fosters innovation and equips participants with the skills and experience necessary to excel in leadership positions within the tourism industry.

New opportunities

“The tourism industry in Newfoundland and Labrador is growing,” said Minister Hutchings. “It employs more than 20,000 Newfoundlanders and Labradorians and contributes $1.4 billion to our economy every single year. This investment will equip more people with the skills they need to help tourism operators take advantage of the industry’s potential to benefit our province.”

The announcement further demonstrates the Government of Canada’s commitment to supporting tourism development, sustainable economic expansion and new opportunities for generations to come.

“As educational leaders, we’re excited by this opportunity to explore the development of programming to meet the needs of the tourism sector – a sector central to our social, cultural and economic prosperity as a region and a province,” said Dr. Ian Sutherland, vice-president, Grenfell Campus. “Grenfell Campus, Memorial University is the perfect place for this with our strengths in tourism, business, entrepreneurship, a focus on sustainable rural communities and so much more. This investment will help us chart a path towards cutting-edge programming, groundbreaking thinking, meaningful learning and training opportunities for the future of the tourism sector.”

The funding supports the future of the tourism industry, said Andrew Parsons, minister of Industry, Energy and Technology.

“Tourism is a critical employer and driver of economic growth across the province, especially in rural communities,” said Minister Parsons. “This funding will help Grenfell Campus work towards the creation of an advanced tourism education program, which will enable the next generation of tourism and community leaders to develop the skills required to lead initiatives across the province.”